Moscow: “Depleted uranium ammunition depot hit, toxic cloud towards Europe”. Poland denies it

The head of the Russian Security Council, Nikolai Patrushevcited by the agency Ria Novostistated that a depleted uranium ammunition depot sent from the West was destroyed by a Russian bombing and as a result a “radioactive cloud” has formed and is moving towards Europe. Second Patrushev an increase in radioactive levels has already been detected in Poland. But to deny his words is the Polish Atomic Agency: “We have not received any notification of a radioactive emergency”, reads its website, where the agency explains that it is “in constant contact with the International Energy Agency atomic power plant, the Ukrainian Nuclear Regulatory Authority (Snriu)” and to have access “to the International Radiation Emergency Early Notification System (USIE)”. After the “false information about the radiation danger in Poland” the Agency explains that “the situation in Village is normal”: the peaks “observed in the last few days in Polandbut also in the rest d’Europaare not unusual” and “occur regularly” with the rains.

Patrushev does not say where the would have occurred bombingbut in recent days they have been circulating on the channels Telegram images of a Russian attack that took place on May 13 in the region of Khmelnitskywest of Kievwhich resulted in a giant black cloud in the shape of mushroom cloud. The hypothesis that they could have exploded has also been discussed in various Russian media ammunition to depleted uranium. The issuer Suspilne he wrote that rescuers were fighting a fire in a “critical infrastructure” targeted by the Russian army. In recent days, according to information provided by the Ministry of Defense of Moscowhave multiplied into Ukraine the Russian bombing of arms depots from Villages Nato with the aim of blocking the announced counter-offensive of Kiev. From the Polandbut no confirmation of the increase in radioactive levels has been received.