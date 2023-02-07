Home World Moscow, drunk man tries to steal Lenin’s embalmed body from Red Square mausoleum: arrested
Moscow, drunk man tries to steal Lenin’s embalmed body from Red Square mausoleum: arrested

He tried to climb over the fence of the mausoleum on Red Square Mosca, to steal the embalmed body of Vladimir Lenin, displayed in the building. Then, failing, he tried to go through the heavily guarded main entrance, and it was arrested. The episode, which took place on the night of February 6, is reported by the press agency Tass citing police sources. According to paramedics, the man stopped by security suffers from a mental disorder due to the abuse of alcohol.

“Visibly impaired by alcohol, the man was arrested when he tried to open the mausoleum where the body is located,” said a representative of the Russian law enforcement agencies. Lenin’s Mausoleum is one of Russia’s most important landmarks, visited by million of people every year.

