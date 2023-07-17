Home » Moscow, explosions on the Belgorod bridge: two dead and traffic interrupted
Moscow, explosions on the Belgorod bridge: two dead and traffic interrupted

Moscow, explosions on the Belgorod bridge: two dead and traffic interrupted

Explosions were reported overnight on the Crimean Bridge, resulting in at least two deaths and two injuries. US green light for training Ukrainian pilots on F-16s. Putin threatens to use cluster bombs if Zelensky does. The Moscow-Kiev agreement on wheat expires today, on which the Kremlin’s approval for renewal is awaited. EU-Tunisia Memorandum of Understanding on migrants signed in Carthage. It was signed by Von der Leyen, Meloni, the Dutch premier Rutte and the Tunisian president Saied. The latter attacked the NGOs, accusing them of fake news to harm Tunis.

