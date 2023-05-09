Moscow, for the Victory Day parade only one tank of an 89-year-old model

A parade for the Victory Day in a minor key the one held today at Mosca, according to what CNN reconstructs. According to the Russian Defense Minister, Sergei Shoigumore than 10 thousand people and 125 armed units and equipment of various types were supposed to parade on Red Squarebut leading the mechanized column was there only one T-34 tankmodel dating from 89 years ago. Also in the review are the Tigr-M and Vpk-Ural armored vehicles. For security reasons, the traditional march of the Immortal Regiment of Russia has been cancelled. The usual flight over Red Square by the Air Force was also cancelled. No parades, again as a precaution, in 21 cities, including those in the Crimea and those closest to the Ukrainian front.