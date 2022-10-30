MOSCA – Muscovites arrive in dribs and drabs. Lashed by the freezing rain at the end of October and regardless of the couple of policemen on patrol, they light a candle and lay flowers. White tulips, roses or red carnations. And together a note with the name, surname, age, profession and date of execution of one of the thousands of murdered victims under the Great Terror of Stalin. Then they gather in silence in front of the Pietra Solovetskij brought here from the Solovkij archipelago, on the White Sea, the first Gulag of the USSR, immortalized by Aleksandr Solzhenitsyn.

It was installed in Lubyanka square in the spring of 1990 as a monument to the victims of Soviet repression, including those tortured and killed in the nearby hostile gray block, headquarters of the security services Fsb, l’ex Kgb. Officials, engineers, teachers, doctors, intellectuals and apprentices: 40 thousand people died between 1937 and 1938 in Moscow alone, 30 million in all of Russia.

Memorialthe longest-running Russian human rights organization fresh from the Nobel Peace Prize albeit dismantled by the authorities, had made an appointment here for the first time in 2007 on the eve of the Day of Remembrance for the victims of political repression in the USSR for what has baptized Vozvrashchenie namesthe “Return of names”.



A card with the name, age, profession, date of the execution of one of Stalin’s victims

Year after year more and more people had lined up for twelve hours to take turns reading in front of a microphone a name of the victims of the Stalinist Purges. And thus give them back their memory. Not this year. The authorities have banned the demonstration under the pretext of Covid. And so instead of reading the names, people wrote them. While the litany of voices has spread to several places.

Handfuls of people gathered in the back of the same Memorial building that the authorities would like to seize. In the Vvedenskoe and Donskoe cemeteries. In the necropolis of Savior and Andronikov monastery where the “long-term prisoners” and “unwanted elements” who were detained in the Andronevsky Gulag are buried.

Along the Moscow-Volga canal built by the inmates of the Dmit layer. In front of the monument to the poet Osip Mandelshtam who was arrested twice and died of typhus in a field or at the Riverside House where the nomenklatura of the Party was rounded up and sent to die. But also in Ekateriburg, Tambov, Tyumen or in the Tesnitsky forest of Tula. In the cities of the former USSR such as Karaganda in Kazakhstan and Yerevan in Armenia. And in the world.

Also in Venice, thanks to the initiative of Memorial Italia, in the public garden behind the Russian pavilion of the Biennale, which has remained empty. All documented by a live online on YouTube. And other small groups will gather today in the courtyard of the Gulag History Museum or in the Church of the Holy New Martyrs at the Butovo shooting range.

In front of the monument to the poet Aleksandr Galich in Novosibirsk, someone read his verses: “We will not forget this laughter, and this boredom! We will remember by name all those who raised their hand! ”.

“2022 is the year of a new catastrophe and new victims. It would seem more important to remember those who are dying now and to stop the tragedy unfolding before our eyes. But we are sure that “The restitution of names” is still important today. After all, this action recalls the most important and unconditional principle: there is nothing more precious than human life, which means that the state has no right to kill people. Neither in 1937 nor in 2022. And the more people agree with this, the more likely it is that the catastrophe can be stopped, and prevented in the future, ”Memorial commented in a statement.

“Covid is just a pretext. There have been no coronavirus restrictions for months. Concerts are held in theaters and matches are played in stadiums. And at the beginning of October thousands of people gathered in Red Square to celebrate the annexation of four Ukrainian regions ”, comments Dmitry, 35, who prefers to remain anonymous like everyone else, in Lubyanka Square. “Memory is scary. But we don’t let ourselves be intimidated. It is important to keep the memory alive so that history does not repeat itself “.

Eighty-seven-year-old Anna, who arrived with her husband, on the stone Solovetsky, leaves a card with three names. “I lost my father and two uncles. It is always painful for me to come here, but we must not stop doing it. The authorities rehabilitate Stalin as the victor over Nazism. In Vladivostok they even want to erect a statue of him. Remember what he did. Especially today “. She is also convinced of it Irina FlyMemorial researcher: “Remembering the crimes of the Soviet government helps to understand the crimes of the Russian government today.”