It’s been up for a while pro-Russian positions and in a recent interview published by Berliner Zeitung, Roger Waters appeared to justify the war of Putin in Ukraine with the need to “protect the Russian-speaking populations in those parts” of the country, noting that Russia has no ambition whatsoever to invade “neither Polandnor any other country.” In the past, then, she had attacked him United States for fomenting the conflict. In addition, he told the Berliner ZeitungThe Usa “They would first like to destroy the Russia” and “they are already provoking the Chinese by interfering a Taiwan“.

For this the first Russian Deputy Permanent Representative to the United Nations Dmitry Polyansky asked the UN Security Council to include the co-founder of Pink Floyd in the list of speakers for today’s Council meeting on Ukraine. Waters “will talk about the prospects for a peaceful resolution of the crisis in Ukraine, in the context of increasing Western military supplies to the Village“, has explained Polyansky.

The political positions of Waters they were also attacked by David Gilmour, and there has been good blood between the two for some time also in the musical field. This time it was the wife of the great guitarist who attacked him, Polly Samsonwhich, following the long interview given to the German newspaper, thundered against it in a short tweet Waters: “Unfortunately Roger the truth is that you are anti-Semitic to the core. Also an apologist for Putin and a liar, thief, hypocrite, tax evader, lip sync, misogynist, pathological envy, megalomaniac.” Just a few weeks after the invasion of Russia in Ukraine, David Gilmour he had played a traditional song by a Ukrainian artist like ‘Pink Floyd’, and the absence of the famous bass player had been felt. Now the new installment, with the attack of the wife of Gilmouralso irritated by his words about Israel: “The Israelis – he declared Waters – are committing a genocide. In my opinion, Israel it has the right to exist as long as it is a real one democracy“. “Enough of your nonsense”, concludes the harsh tweet of the wife of the other leader of the historic British band.