NEW YORK – The UN Security Council meeting on Russia’s responsibilities in Ukraine has just ended when the British Foreign Minister James Cleverly he meets the journalists and says: “The plan is now known. Moscow has had the referendum ballots printed in Russia for the annexation of the occupied territories, with the vote already written above.
See also Adhere to technological innovation and compliant development, easy insurance and strict selection lead the high-quality development of Internet insurance-Social Comprehensive- Huaxia Jingwei.com