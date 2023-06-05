Home » Moscow: Large-scale Ukrainian offensive in Donetsk repulsed
World

Moscow: Large-scale Ukrainian offensive in Donetsk repulsed

by admin
Moscow: Large-scale Ukrainian offensive in Donetsk repulsed

Russia: large-scale Ukrainian offensive in the Donetsk region

Russia’s defense ministry announced on Monday morning that its forces had thwarted a large Ukrainian attack on eastern Donetsk province, though it was unclear whether this was the start of a counter-offensive by Kiev’s armed forces. The ministry said in a morning video that its forces repelled a “large-scale” Ukrainian attack on Sunday at five points in southern Donetsk, one of four Ukrainian regions that Russia illegally annexed last fall.

“The enemy’s goal was to break through our defenses in the most vulnerable, in his opinion, sector of the front,” said ministry spokesman Igor Konashenkov. “The enemy has not achieved his goals. It wasn’t successful,” he added. Konashenkov also reported that 250 Ukrainian military personnel were killed and 16 Ukrainian tanks, three infantry fighting vehicles and 21 armored fighting vehicles were destroyed.

Ukraine has not commented and often waits until its military operations are completed to confirm its actions, in the process imposing a press blackout. It is unclear why the Russian Defense Ministry waited until Monday morning to announce the attack, which it said actually started on Sunday morning.

See also  Udinese-Atalanta / Tension for the Goddess: Gasperini argues with the fans | VIDEO

You may also like

Debt Ceiling Crisis Temporarily Relieves Risks to the...

The Tallest Man On Earth Shares James Blake’s...

WINDTRE: equal-salary certification confirmed

Rome, injury to the crusader for Abraham

The International Organization for Standardization/Technical Committee on Traditional...

Cessna crashes after violating airspace over Washington

Besmaya give us another song to sing, “Tu...

Hong Kong activist “Mamie Wong” arrested for a...

Weather forecast and road condition | Info

Debt Ceiling Crisis Temporarily Relieves U.S. Economic Risks

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy