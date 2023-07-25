Moscow, no renewal of the agreement on Ukrainian wheat. ‘China should label Russian threats unacceptable’

June 2013: Vladimir Putin participate in G8 of Lough Erne, Northern Ireland, the last one before the exclusion of the Russia after the illegal occupation of Crimea in 2014. The Russian leader appears in good shape: he shows up at informal meetings in a shirt and meets the American president Barack Obama. Since then, everything has happened: the rise and fall of populist leaders, the rise and fall of Islamic State, mass migrations, second worst pandemic of the last two centuries, war in Donbass first and a very bloody war between Ukraine – increasingly supported by the West – and then Russia. But the price of grain on the reference market, the Chicago commodity exchange, is almost the same as on July 21, 2023.

Failure to renew and sell plans of Ukraine – On the other hand, the grain harvest of Ukraine in 2023 could reach at least 24 million tons, far exceeding official expectations (the agriculture ministry was forecasting just 17 million tonnes) and bouncing – in the unoccupied territories – close to pre-war levels. In spring 2022, before the wheat deal brokered by the Türkiye and now not renewed by Moscow, Kiev had managed to move its grain using rail and road transport: thus, the idea that the grain remains to rot in silos it’s out of the question. As for infrastructure, to destroy which the Kremlin employs missiles worth multimillion dollars each, can be rebuilt in a few weeks. Meanwhile, shifting grain to trucks and trains, the Ukrainians just have to avoid selling them to friendly Eastern European countries (Poland, Slovakia, Romania, etc.) in order not to exacerbate tensions with local farmers.

With the internal political situation in fibrillation after the failed armed mutiny of Wagner and its war-damaged international position, wheat remains a major one sources of influence for Russia: the problems, unfortunately for Moscow, stemmed from last year’s record harvest which combined with global problems leading prices to be absolutely unsatisfactory for Russian manufacturers, that is, too low. This was said by the Minister of Agriculture Dmitry Patrushev at a meeting chaired by President Vladimir Putin.

This does not mean that the world should sit by without worrying. As he explains to ilfattoquotidiano.it the Israeli security expert Lion Udler“Ukraine is the fifth exporter of wheat in the world and theRussian siege of the Black Sea makes it difficult to export. countries like theEgyptil Lebanon and the Pakistan are the largest importers of Ukrainian grain. Israel imports about 60-70% of grain consumption from Ukraine”. No one can deny that “many African and southern African countries risk falling into a food problem that could potentially lead to a violent crisis due to hunger, as has already happened in the past in Lebanon, Syria and Iraq”. In the Middle East, this is taken very seriously: “The Israeli security establishment has a security plan chapter on the global climate crisis that could prove useful if there is no Agreement on Ukrainian Wheat also for the crisis that we may have to face in about ten weeks”.

Waiting for a reaction from Beijing – The retired lieutenant general – and former commander of US forces in Europe – Ben Hodges he is among the leading experts on the current war. “No one should be surprised,” he says, “that Russia breaks a deal, attacks a grain depot in Odessa, and then tries to use it as a means of putting pressure on Ukraine: they absolutely don’t care what impact this has on the millions of human beings who depend on that grain for survival; they know only strength.” This demonstrates once again how it is “impossible to expect reliability by Russia in any negotiations unless forced to comply. Similarly, “Russian threats to attack any vessel in the Black Sea also affect the freedom of navigation”, not just the trade of products food. The restriction on browsing should also affect the Chinese: “As a member of the United Nations Security Council, he should make clear that Russia’s disruption of grain shipments and threats against shipments are unacceptable and he should put pressure on Russia.” Given that a quarter of Ukrainian grain goes the way of People’s Republic of China, For days the world has been waiting for signals about Beijing’s position.

Hodges continues: “This is another reminder of why the Crimea is the decisive terrain of this war. Without their illegal naval base a Sevastopolthe Russians would be much less able to threaten Odessa, other Ukrainian ports and loads of grain. Crimea is not only a territory that should be negotiated, it is the most important Ukrainian territory still illegally occupied by Russia.” In practical terms, the general – who punctually anticipated many events that then occurred in this war – argues that the Usa “they should work with Ukraine to provide them with unmanned maritime systems for protect ships, detect mines, keep the Russian Black Sea Fleet away. We should also work with the Türkiye to find ways to protect grain shipments.” Who knows what a Washington aren’t they already working on it?

But is Russia really ready to sink civilian ships that may fly the flag of a NATO member country? Second Gian Carlo Poddighevice president of Cesmar (Centre for studies on geopolitics and maritime strategy), Moscow “will be careful not to attack ships from third countries: grain is a strategic product more for them than for the Ukrainians and they have no interest in naval warfare in the Black Sea.” Russian threats seem moremuscle show what a prelude to indiscriminate attacks, in a framework in which there is not even a state of war declared” by the Kremlin. Rather, the crisis seems useful in diverting attention from Russian (and Russo-Chinese) activism in Mediterranean waters, where Moscow “has added to the base of Tartu in Syria growing relationships with Algeria e Libya, in the absence of a strategic security plan from NATO and even less from the European Union”. Obviously, after the embarrassment of Vladimir Putin who will not go to the BRICS summit in South Africa to avoid risking arrest, the current crisis serves as an “instrument of pressure on African countries, over which the US has begun to exert influence again after having abandoned them in recent decades”.

In short, for the moment the pasta dish is not in danger: nor is fried fish, given that the Ukrainian production of sunflower oil it is at its maximum and reaches us by land. Anyone who argues that Russian missiles could be used even in the short to medium term to hit Ukrainian non-coastal agricultural trains and infrastructure inflicting serious damage would be uttering colossal nonsense: Ukrainian agricultural lands are extensive three times those of Italy. To significantly damage them, we would need – we write this paradoxically – several nuclear warheads. Finally, even if the hypothesis that Moscow decides to strike or board a cargo ship from a third country of little geopolitical weight cannot be excluded, it is, however, the sinking of a flying flag of an Atlantic alliance country which would cause a reaction – in the sense of an increase in the pressure of the NATO with conventional, non-nuclear warfare means – which Russian forces could not tolerate.