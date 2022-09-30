Patriarch Kirill, head of the Russian Orthodox Church, tested positive for Covid-19. A period of rest and isolation is foreseen for him, as Ria Novosti reports. “In the coming days, all scheduled meetings and trips of His Holiness Patriarch Kirill will be canceled due to the positivity to Covid that entails the need for bed rest and isolation,” he quotes the text of the message on the Patriarchate’s website.

The 75-year-old man has exhibited severe symptoms of the disease, which is why, according to the Kremlin, he will not attend this afternoon’s ceremony for the signing of the Russian Federation accession agreements for the four occupied Ukrainian regions. To participate in the event in which Putin will be present, remember, it is necessary to pass three anticovid tests.

In recent days, the patriarch had spoken publicly about the conflict in Ukraine and the partial mobilization in the Russian army, saying: “Remember that if you die for your country, you will be with God in his kingdom, glory and eternal life”.