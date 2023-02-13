In recent months it had been the Washington Post to reveal, referring to Moldovan and Ukrainian intelligence sources, that Mosca was trying to destabilize the Moldaviainciting protests antigovernative while the government of Chisinau was under great pressure from Russia and had to cope with a heavy one economic crisis. The thesis was resubmitted by the Ukrainian president Zelensky during the European Council, according to which i Ukrainian services they had intercepted a Russian plan to destabilize the political situation and seize power in Moldavia. And now also the pro-European president Maia Sandua few days after the resignation of the Moldovan premier Natalia Gavrilita, stated that the Russia is planning a coup in Moldovato use the country in the war against Ukraine and “change the legitimate power from Chisinau to an illegitimate one who would put (the Moldavia) available to Russia to stop the process of European integration”. The plan – currently unverifiable, but which according to reports from services national contained “instructions” on the rules of entry into Moldavia and RussiaBelarus, Serbia e Montenegro – would be accomplished with attacks on government buildings and hostage-taking.

In particular, the Russiahe said, wants to plot to forcibly overthrow his country’s pro-EU leadership with the support of foreigners to carry out subversive actions, “saboteurs with military trainingdisguised in civilian clothes, who will take action violentthey will attack some state buildings and also take hostages“. “The purpose of these actions is to overthrow the constitutional order, to change the legitimate power of Chisinau to an illegitimate one”, but Sandu added that “the attempts of the Kremlin to bring the violence in our country they will not be successful.”

The reactions of the opposition – The first to intervene with respect to the statements of sand was the Bloc of Communists and Socialists, in the opposition in Moldova, which asked the president to make public the evidence of the alleged plans that she denounced, “otherwise – claims the socialist party – such statements will be considered a provocation aimed at dragging Moldova into the armed conflict, arousing tensions in the society and intimidate the opposition”. Sandu overtook his predecessor in the 2020 presidential elections Igor Dodonleader of the socialist party and considered on positions close to those of Mosca. Recently, the Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov he accused the West to try to turn the Moldavia against Russia as, according to him, he would have done with Ukraine.