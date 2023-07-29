Moscow Promises Retaliation for Missile Attack on Russian City

Moscow vows to retaliate for attack on Russian city that injured more than a dozen people

Moscow has promised to take tough action in response to a missile attack in the Russian border region of Rostov that left over a dozen people injured. The attack occurred in the southwestern Russian city of Taganrog and was described by Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova as targeted against the civilian population and peaceful infrastructure, with no military significance. Zakharova called on the international community to condemn the attack and stated that Russia reserves the right to take harsh retaliatory measures.

This attack follows a pattern of Russia frequently targeting Ukrainian civilian areas throughout the conflict. The Russian Defense Ministry has confirmed that on Friday, air defenses shot down a missile over Taganrog, causing debris to fall in the city center and injuring 14 people. The ministry also reported that a second missile was intercepted in the Rostov region, which fell in a deserted area. The governor of Rostov confirmed the second attack.

This attack on Taganrog is believed to be the first time the city has been targeted since Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine. So far, Ukraine has not commented on the attack. If confirmed, this would be a rare case of Kyiv using missiles inside Russia.

The situation is highly tense, with Moscow vowing to respond strongly to the attack and seeking condemnation from the international community. It remains to be seen how this situation will develop and what actions Russia will take in retaliation.