Home » Moscow Promises Retaliation for Missile Attack on Russian City
World

Moscow Promises Retaliation for Missile Attack on Russian City

by admin
Moscow Promises Retaliation for Missile Attack on Russian City

Moscow vows to retaliate for attack on Russian city that injured more than a dozen people

Moscow has promised to take tough action in response to a missile attack in the Russian border region of Rostov that left over a dozen people injured. The attack occurred in the southwestern Russian city of Taganrog and was described by Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova as targeted against the civilian population and peaceful infrastructure, with no military significance. Zakharova called on the international community to condemn the attack and stated that Russia reserves the right to take harsh retaliatory measures.

This attack follows a pattern of Russia frequently targeting Ukrainian civilian areas throughout the conflict. The Russian Defense Ministry has confirmed that on Friday, air defenses shot down a missile over Taganrog, causing debris to fall in the city center and injuring 14 people. The ministry also reported that a second missile was intercepted in the Rostov region, which fell in a deserted area. The governor of Rostov confirmed the second attack.

This attack on Taganrog is believed to be the first time the city has been targeted since Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine. So far, Ukraine has not commented on the attack. If confirmed, this would be a rare case of Kyiv using missiles inside Russia.

The situation is highly tense, with Moscow vowing to respond strongly to the attack and seeking condemnation from the international community. It remains to be seen how this situation will develop and what actions Russia will take in retaliation.

You may also like

now for him a single room and playstation...

Alison Goldfrap, interview in Mondo Sonoro (2023)

Eagles co-founder and bassist Randy Meiser dies

Fire at Čiovo | Info

Pnrr, ok EU Commission with third installment of...

He hid a rifle in the community, a...

The Nicaraguan Dictatorship Shuts Down Two More Private...

Canada at gunpoint, the great war for the...

Udinese market – Palumbo sold outright / Here...

Earthquake Taylor Swift: her concert caused seismic activity...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy