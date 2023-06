In Moscow there was one massive evacuation of public buildings, due to the advance of the Wagner Group towards the Russian capital. He brings it back there Bbc Russia also posting videos of people leaving quickly buildings and museums close to the Kremlin such as the Tretyakov Gallery, the Pushkin Museum and the Ges-2 House of Culture. In Moscow they were also evacuated the mall Mega Belaya Dacha and the Kvartal Shopping Center.

