Thousands packed Moscow’s Luzhniki Stadium for the concert-gathering organized on the first anniversary of the war in Ukraine, to celebrate those who are defined as “the defenders of the fatherland”. “Right now there is a battle on our historic borders for our people, being fought by the same brave fighters who are now beside us.” the president said Vladimir Putin welcomed by the roars of the crowd . A similar event was organized on the anniversary of the annexation of Crimea last March, where Putin made a very aggressive speech.