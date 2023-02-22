Home World Moscow, Putin at the stadium for the patriotic concert: “A battle is underway for our people”
World

Moscow, Putin at the stadium for the patriotic concert: “A battle is underway for our people”

by admin
Moscow, Putin at the stadium for the patriotic concert: “A battle is underway for our people”

Thousands packed Moscow’s Luzhniki Stadium for the concert-gathering organized on the first anniversary of the war in Ukraine, to celebrate those who are defined as “the defenders of the fatherland”. “Right now there is a battle on our historic borders for our people, being fought by the same brave fighters who are now beside us.” the president said Vladimir Putin welcomed by the roars of the crowd . A similar event was organized on the anniversary of the annexation of Crimea last March, where Putin made a very aggressive speech.

Previous Article

Cyber ​​attack against Italian sites claimed by pro-Russian hackers. “Retaliation for Meloni’s visit to Kiev”

See also  Finland, Denmark, Iceland: these are the happiest countries in the world. In the World Happiness ranking Italy is relegated

You may also like

Complicated case at Raiffeisen Bank

Biden in Kiev, the extraordinary importance of this...

Ukrainian hackers attack Russia | Info

Could China help Russia in the war?

the video of the scary fire at the...

_juno, review of his album _BCN747 in Mondo...

Google and Vodafone, news for customers between messages,...

Europe and the United States are more lenient...

Lucia Zagaria, wife of Lino Banfi and mother...

Ukraine, the conflict is at a crossroads: either...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy