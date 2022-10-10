Listen to the audio version of the article

The missiles over Kiev looked like a reminder of the start of the conflict. Eight months later, normalcy returned. On the 229th day of the war between Russia and Ukraine, Moscow launched a full-scale offensive, targeting the capital and other centers such as Lviv, Zhytomir and Khmelnitsky with dozens of rockets. The provisional toll of the attacks launched in the morning alone is 11 victims and 64 injured, with at least 14 Ukrainian regions being targeted. Overall, Ukrainian authorities note that Moscow used 84 cruise missiles and 24 drones.

The Russian assault was justified as Moscow’s “harsh response” to the blitz on the Kerch Bridge, the explosion of a tank bomb on the infrastructure linking Russia to Crimea. Russian President Vladimir Putin explained that his forces are responding to the “Kiev regime” and its “terrorism”. The vice-president of the Russian Security Council, Dmitry Medvedev, stresses that this is only “the first episode”, while the international community condemns the new wave of bombings and Ukrainian President Zelenskl returns to call for a “reaction” from the G7.

The most violent attack in recent months. Civilian targets hit

The offensive of 10 October represents the most violent attack launched by Putin in recent months, starting with the choice to also target Kievl. The Kremlin reiterates that it only targeted military targets or energy infrastructure, but the missiles hit civilian buildings and sounded alarm sirens across the country. The Russian rockets that rained on Kiev also hit a playground, a university and a pedestrian bridge, while the mayor of the capital speaks of a total of 45 residences damaged by the missile attack. Putin claimed that his forces used “precision weapons”, striking in proportion to the “terrorist actions” of Kiev. Andriy Yermak, advisor to President Zelensky, said the attacks have no “military sense” and that Russia’s only goal appears to be a “humanitarian catastrophe”.

Zelenksy: G7 react. Phone call with Biden

The international community has – almost – entirely sided with Kiev. Italy said it was “horrified” by the missiles against Ukraine, following the UN (“An unacceptable escalation”) and EU condemnations: Russian attacks on civilians “amount to war crimes” declared the High representative for foreign policy Josep Borrell. French President Emmanuel Macron highlighted that the attacks constitute a “profound change in the nature of the war”, while US President Joe Biden reiterated that “they only reinforce the commitment of the United States to the side of Kiev”.

Biden spoke to Ukrainian President Zelensky in a “productive conversation” that allowed Kiev to reiterate its priorities. «Air defense – Zelensky wrote on Twitter – is currently the number 1 priority in our defense cooperation. We also need US leadership with a tough G7 stance and support for our UN General Assembly resolution. ‘ In further contact with the Canadian president, Justin Trudeau, Zelensky called for a “strong reaction from Russia” to “Russia’s missile terrorism”.