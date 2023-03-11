The Russian military is making a virtue of necessity. According to news already circulated on Russian accounts and now confirmed by Cnn the military stand collecting the most sophisticated western weapons used and/or abandoned in Ukraine to send them to Iran where they are subjected to reverse engineering. That is, having them at hand and disassembling them, one tries to understand how they are built to create devices of comparable capacity and effectiveness. The most “coveted” weapons are the precise ones Javelin anti-tank missiles. produced by the USA Lockheed Martin e Raytheon Technologies and “backpackable” surface-to-air missiles Stinger always built by Raytheon. These procedures are not uncommon during conflicts, especially protracted ones. The fact that Moscow chooses to send the recovered weapons to Iran lends itself to different interpretations. On the one hand it could highlight the inability of the Russian apparatus to “decipher” and replicate weapon construction. But according to other observers the Russian one is a way to incentivize Tehran to maintain its support to Russia’s war by “giving” it valuable information on Western technologies.

It is not clear whether Iran has so far actually managed to successfully appropriate the weapons technology received from Moscow. However American experts admit that in the past Tehran has proven itself highly adept at developing weapons systems based on US equipment. For example, a key weapon in Iran’s arsenal is the anti-tank guided missile Toofan, made from the American BGM-71 TOW missile in the 1970s. The Iranians also used the Lockheed Martin RQ-170 Sentinel drone to create a drone that crossed Israeli airspace in 2018 before being torn down.