Moscow: some peace proposals ‘might work’ – Europe

Some countries’ peace proposals on the conflict in Ukraine contain ideas that could work. This was reported by the spokesperson for the Russian Foreign Ministry, Maria Zakharova, to the Tass news agency during the Economic Forum taking place in St. Petersburg. “Of course there are”, replied the spokeswoman when asked about the possibility of concrete ideas on the peace proposals.

“I reiterate that we are grateful to all countries, all states and public figures, because many proposals have been personally presented by international public figures – he added -. We are grateful to all those who are talking about peace, who are making proposals and who are making themselves available for this”.

Putin attacks Zelensky: ‘it is a disgrace to Jews’

“The Ukrainian counter-offensive has no chance of success,” argued Russian President Vladimir Putin in his speech at the St. Petersburg economic forum, as reported by RIA Novosti. “Kiev’s forces are now attacking in some areas, they have lost several tanks, the fighting continues but they have no chance,” Tass added.

“World changes in all spheres are not temporary, but cardinal, profound and irreversible.” “Russia is obliged to increase defense spending to ensure the country’s security,” she said.

“Russia will always be part of the world economy” despite the sanctions, Putin said again speaking at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum.

“I have Jewish friends who tell me Zelensky is not a Jew, but a disgrace to Jews“, Putin said again. “NATO is dragged into the war in Ukraine”.

“Russia can destroy any building in central Kiev but it doesn’t do it for certain reasons,” Putin added, also explaining that some Russian nuclear weapons have already been delivered to Belarus and the rest will be transferred by the end of the year.

The Russian president has asked to comply a minute of silence in memory of Silvio Berlusconi during the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum.

Explosionsmeanwhile, in the morning in Kiev during the peace mission of the president of South Africa, Cyril Ramaphosa, in the capital. This was reported by the Ukrainian state broadcaster Suspilne. Previously, anti-aircraft sirens went off after the launch of Russian Kalibr cruise missiles from the Black Sea towards the Kiev region.

“An explosion in the capital. In the Podilskyi district. Missiles continue to fly over Kiev,” Mayor Vitalii Klitschko wrote on Telegram. Meanwhile, two rockets from Kiev’s anti-missile defense systems were launched to intercept Russian missiles coming from the southeast of the city, reports the Guardian, according to which Russian missiles flew over its headquarters and explosions were heard shortly after. The air alert was triggered this morning throughout the country – with particular relevance in the Ukrainian regions of Mykolaiv, Kherson, Dnipropetrovsk, Kirovohrad, Cherkasy and Vinnytsia – following the launch by Russian forces of Kalibr cruise missiles from ships in the Black Sea, the country’s Air Force had announced.

“Putin builds confidence by launching the most massive missile attack on Kiev in weeks, right in the middle of the visit of African leaders to our capital. The missiles are a message to Africa: Russia wants more war, not peace”: he writes it quoted by Telegram the Foreign Minister of Ukraine, Dmytro Kuleba.

The Ukrainian air force says it rejected “six Kinzhal missiles, six Kalibr cruise missiles and two reconnaissance drones” in the morning airstrike on Ukraine, including the capital. The air alert has ceased in Kiev.

“The situation in the area under the Eastern Military Command remains tense. Despite the advance of our troops to the south and despite the enemy losing territories and settlements in this direction, he continues to move some of the more combat-capable units towards the direction of Bakhmut, combining these actions with powerful artillery fire and assault and air strikes of the army on the positions of our troops,” the commander of the Ukrainian ground forces Oleksandr Syrskyi writes in Telegram. “At the same time – he continued – we continue to conduct offensive actions in separate directions, occupying dominant heights, forest strips with the aim of gradually displacing the enemy from the approaches to Bakhmut. Realizing this, the enemy units opposed a desperate resistance. Therefore, it is clear that our plans need periodic adjustments and clarifications.” On this, says Syrskyi, “I held a meeting with the commanders of the units, discussed problematic issues and identified ways to solve them”, also in contact with the fighting units.

Ukraine has reported the kidnapping of another 150 Ukrainian children by the Russians in the occupied Lugansk region in the east of the country. On June 8, children were taken from the Starobilsk district of Lugansk to two centers in the Prikuban district of the Karachai-Circassia republic in the Russian Caucasus, according to the Ukrainian National Resistance Center, which belongs to the Kiev Defense Ministry. . So far, 19,393 Ukrainian children have been illegally relocated to Russia from Ukraine’s Donetsk and Lugansk regions, according to President Volodymyr Zelensky.