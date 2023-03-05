12
The Russian aviation has begun to make its weight felt in the conflict and begins to strike “Western”, unleashing precision attacks with “intelligent” weapons. The image of this new phase is the terrifying explosions of bombs with a ton of TNT, which have been deployed in various places in recent days. It’s about the UPAB-1500Bthe most modern ordnance available to Moscow squadrons.
