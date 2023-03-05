Home World Moscow tests UPAB-1500B superbomb in Ukraine, a warning to Kiev
World

Moscow tests UPAB-1500B superbomb in Ukraine, a warning to Kiev

by admin
Moscow tests UPAB-1500B superbomb in Ukraine, a warning to Kiev

The Russian aviation has begun to make its weight felt in the conflict and begins to strike “Western”, unleashing precision attacks with “intelligent” weapons. The image of this new phase is the terrifying explosions of bombs with a ton of TNT, which have been deployed in various places in recent days. It’s about the UPAB-1500Bthe most modern ordnance available to Moscow squadrons.

See also  Brazil has more than 42,000 new confirmed cases in a single day, the cumulative number of confirmed cases exceeds 20.1 million

You may also like

Santa Flavia, tomorrow the funeral of little Cristian...

It starts again with Verstappen dominating, Leclerc’s Ferrari...

Bilal and Maja are fighting in the cooperative,...

Fernando Alonso on the Formula 1 podium in...

Putin’s Russia and the homage to Stalin. In...

Serie A – Kean, record expulsion in Roma-Juventus:...

Jewels worth millions of euros seized from Bolsonaro:...

Simon Cowell unrecognizable | Magazine

Edwige Clemar wins the center at the Favorita...

The city of Marinika in Ukraine leveled to...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy