Since February on the Russian social network VKontakte have begun to circulate voices according to which a Kosino-Ukhtomskyone of the districts east of Mosca, the construction of a huge mosque is planned. There are already five mosques in Moscow but according to the Religious Administration of Muslims of the Russian Federation they are not enough to accommodate the almost 4 million Muslims living in the capital: Tatars, Dagestanis, Chechens and other ethnic groups. According to rumors, the authorities have planned the new mosque next to the local Orthodox church, on the shore of the “holy” lake, a place of pilgrimage for Orthodox Christians. As far as the information has not been officially confirmed, local residents have started to discuss it vigorously on social networks and soon came out for to protest, while the story was enriched with new details day by day.

According to residents llocals, the Moscow government would have decided to lease 10 hectares of land on the outskirts of the city for the construction of a centre religious-educational: a mosque for 60,000 people, a Muslim school, a hotel and a shopping centre. At the same time, less than 90,000 people live in the Kosino-Ukhtomsky district itself, and their main fears have become a collapse of transport, an influx of Muslim migrants and an increase in crime. The protests against the construction of the mosque have gradually become more numerous and have spread to Orthodox activists who have urged “not to allow sacred places to be desecrated” and to supporters of movements nationalists which have long opposed migrants from the Caucasus and Central Asia.

MMA fighter too Maxim Divnich spoke out against the project of such a large mosque, arguing that “the largest orthodox temple in Moscow, the Cathedral of Christ the Savior, can accommodate only 10 thousand people“. Have rice vuto response from numerous Caucasian athletes and bloggers, complete with direct threats. Divnich already has stated that because of these messages he “effectively put an end to his sports career”, given that this sport is “90% done by Muslims”. The Chechen leader also spoke, Ramzan Kadyrov, definendor the protests “an attempt to create a rift between citizens of the same country”. He called the demonstrators “cowards and provocateurs” who “act in the interests of Westerners” and suggested that they go “into the trenches with a rifle”: “These instigators must be mobilized to be able to unleash all their anger on the enemy, or sent in court as information saboteurs who act to please Satanists”.

“We don’t care who to fight against” – This kind of mutual threat exchange between Russian nationalists and natives of the Caucasian republics is nothing new. They usually end in small confrontations or a public apology, but more often than not with nothing. The intervention of is not new either Kadyrov, who in these events acts as “defender of the Islamic world” and “soldier of Allah”. The novelty is that this time the echoes of the conflict have reached the forehead and, within weeks of the protests beginning, they started pouring in from there menacing videos.

In one of these videos, uniformed soldiers with covered faces and machine guns in hand express support for the protesting Muscovites. They warn i officials who gave the green light to the construction of the mosque “thinking not of the faith or the people, but of their own pockets” who will now have to “answer not in the charter, but personally”. At the same time, a video was released showing armed men speaking with a Caucasian accent and threatening the protesters, in turn, with violence. Caucasians say they are on the front line but have seen videos of the protests, and that those who participate should “be in jail or be eliminated”: “If you went against the will of the Almighty, we will fight against you. We don’t care who to fight against.”

In fact, however, there is still no confirmation that the construction of a new mosque is planned suburb of Moscow. The Religious Administration of Russian Muslims says it has no such information and does not plan to build anything in Kosino-Ukhtomsky. As he found out the capital newspaper Moslenta, even the local authorities in the district know nothing about the mosque project. For some reason, in the heat of conflict he once again has exacerbated national and religious problems among Muscovites causing a storm of hatred on social networks, the announcement pasted to the fence around the construction site remained unnoticed. There, according to all the rules, it was deposited the sign describing the structure under construction: lo transport hub of the subway station. The construction company that won an open tender for the construction of the station is indicated. In addition, the documentation of the construction site and also the deadlines for the completion of the construction: July-September 2024.

However, residents of Kosino-Ukhtomsky do not believe in official statements and they consider the construction of the joint is just a cover. Almost today 30 thousand people they signed a petition against the construction of the notorious mosque. In March, one of the residents of the district protested buried a pig’s head in the construction site, filming it on video. The man was arrested and charged with a felony charge for “insulting the feelings of believers”, in this case Muslims. But at least this video has not reached the soldiers of the Caucasian battalions fighting on the front lines.

In early April, Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin finally clarified the situation. He said the preliminary plan to build a mosque had indeed been discussed, but it was an area of ​​about 2.5 thousand square meters and no specific site had been chosen yet. Probably, now the mosque will be built closer to the city center and further from the Holy Lake.