Carnations, red roses, a few white roses, a stuffed bunny and the framed photo of the Dnipro apartment building gutted by Russian bombs. The statue of the Ukrainian poetess Lesya Ukrainka on Ukrainskiy avenue in Moscow, Russia, overnight became a spontaneous memorial for the 45 people, including 6 children, who lost their lives on January 15 in the Russian missile attack on the city in southeastern Ukraine.