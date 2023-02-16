The Russian Embassy in America announced that it will not allow the details of the explosion on the North Stream to remain silent.

Izvor: Danish armed forces

Moscow will not allow the United States to keep quiet about the situation related to the attack on the Nord Stream gas pipelines, announced the Russian embassy in America, reports Sputnik. State Department spokesman Ned Price said earlier that Washington does not accept accusations related to explosions on the gas pipeline, and that the investigation should be handled by those countries in whose jurisdiction it happened.

“The Russian side will not allow the situation related to the explosion at an important energy infrastructure to be messed up, especially considering that nothing is known about the few explosives that remained at the bottom of the sea and did not explode”, said the press secretary of the embassy, ​​Igor Girenko. Girenko also states that the journalist’s completely logical question about America’s attitude towards the involvement of the UN in the search for those responsible for the explosions in the Baltic Sea was followed by an “unrestrained reaction” from Price.

He told the American authorities that instead of making accusations against Moscow, they should try to prove that they were not involved in what happened.

Let’s remind you, a week ago on the website of journalist Seymour Hersh, an article was published in which it is stated that divers of the US army planted explosives on the gas pipeline last summer, during military exercises, and that Norwegians activated it three months later.

