Something is moving on the Russian front. According to the media, President Vladimir Putin, followed by Defense Minister Shoigu, will speak today to announce referendums for the annexation of new Ukrainian territories. Four regions under the control of Moscow have announced that they will hold referendums between Friday 23 and Tuesday 27 September to ask to become part of the Russian Federation, while the Duma, the lower house of the Russian parliament, has approved a law that increases the penalties for desertion. even in the event of “general mobilization”.

The vote will be held in the self-proclaimed People’s Republics of Donetsk and Lugansk, in Donbass, Eastern Ukraine, already recognized by Moscow last February, and in Kherson and part of the province of Zaporizhzhia, two territories in southern Ukraine conquered under the so-called ” Russian special military operation.

According to former premier and president Dmitry Medvedev, the referendums will lead to a “restoration of historical justice” and “will change the direction of Russian development for decades”.

The EU reaction to the referendum

For the EU, eventual annexation would lead to new sanctions and further isolation of Russia from the international community. “It would be an illegal step and a continuation of the aggression against Ukrainian sovereignty and independence in violation of international law”.

The referendum to annex the Ukrainian peninsula of Crimea to Russia which was held in 2014 was never recognized by the international community and led to the first sanctions.

The law passed by the Duma

Russian lawmakers have also approved a text that provides for punishments for desertions and other similar acts “during a period of martial law, armed conflict or mobilization”, which keeps a new momentum in the Russian offensive so far defined only “special military operation. “. But the authors of the text specified, at the moment no mobilization has been announced. The text will be approved tomorrow by the Upper House of the Russian Parliament and will enter into force once signed by President Vladimir Putin.