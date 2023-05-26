Mosquito net or malaria? When the mosquito net becomes optional…

We entered the rainy season some time ago, and who says rainy season says, in a way, goodbye to the heat and hello to the freshness, as well as mosquitoes of course…

The rainy season brings with it a proliferation of mosquitoes, as it favors their rapid reproduction. Mosquitoes thrive on puddles left by rain. We are currently in the rainy season, and instead of sleeping under impregnated mosquito nets, due to the abundance of mosquitoes, people still prefer to sleep without protection and get bitten by mosquitoes. There are several reasons for this, which you will discover in this article.

1000 ways to avoid malaria

Malaria has long been one of the deadliest diseases in African history. This is why our governments are continually taking action to combat this scourge. It is very likely that this is the reason why we learned, from our schooling in CE class, how to prevent malaria.

Prevention measures can range from using insecticide-treated bed nets and mosquito repellents on exposed skin, to wearing long, covering clothing. It is also common to avoid swampy areas and standing water, where mosquitoes breed, and to eliminate sources of standing water near homes, such as flower pots, used tires or abandoned containers, to reduce mosquito breeding grounds.

Credit photo: anghelo-estrada-fú-, Via Pexels-

To prevent malaria, sleeping under a mosquito net is therefore one of the means among many others to fight against this scourge. It is with this in mind that the Togolese State often sets up awareness campaigns and distribution of impregnated mosquito nets throughout the territory. Moreover, a fifth distribution campaign of mosquito nets with long-lasting impregnation (MID) is in progress. But the question that arises is: does the population correctly use the impregnated mosquito nets distributed free of charge?

People don’t sleep under mosquito nets!

Although I base myself on an empirical reality of the neighborhood in which I conducted some investigations and on a purely general observation, I came to the conclusion that people do not sleep under mosquito nets. Among the most relevant reasons I have identified are the following:

They don’t feel comfortable inside them

Some individuals may find mosquito nets uncomfortable or restrictive while sleeping. The mosquito net gives some people the impression of being locked in, in an enclosed space, similar to a bedroom. They claim to have the impression of being suffocated under a mosquito net.

They feel like they’re inside a coffin

Others even go so far as to claim that they feel like they’re in a coffin (although it may sound comical, it’s a fact). The idea of ​​sleeping under a mosquito net frightens them so much that the association with a coffin deters them from using it to sleep.

They are warm inside a mosquito net

Others claim to feel more heat under a mosquito net. Thus, the feeling of heat becomes a reason why they prefer to sleep in the open air rather than under an impregnated mosquito net.

They feel burning sensations when inside

Others claim to feel burning sensations every time they sleep under a mosquito net, which keeps them awake. This is reason enough to avoid the use of the mosquito net. This situation is often due to improper use of the mosquito net, especially when some of them are impregnated with insecticide. Unfortunately, some people who cannot read may miss important instructions or specific precautions to take before using a mosquito net. This can lead to misuse of mosquito nets.

So what do they do with the impregnated mosquito nets they receive for free?

Some people hide insecticide-treated bed nets in their rooms, resell them, or give them away to those who recognize their importance. Others go so far as to use them to fence their small gardens. Or use them as fishing nets in dams or rivers.

So what do they do to avoid malaria?

Preferences vary regarding the methods used to protect against mosquitoes. Some people opt for the purchase of ineffective products or traditional methods which may not be satisfactory. Others choose to sleep in the open while chasing mosquitoes. However, it is important to emphasize that the use of mosquito nets remains the most effective method. And recommended by health authorities to prevent malaria.

Photo credit: Mo EidVia Pexels

What can be done to get people to sleep under a mosquito net?

It is therefore essential to challenge the misperceptions that people have of mosquito nets. By understanding that they are often linked to psychological factors.

It is also possible that people are unaware of the importance of using mosquito nets to prevent malaria. Thorough, not superficial and adequate sensitization on the risks of malaria and the benefits of using mosquito nets may be needed. We must highlight the horrors of this disease. And encourage people to make proper use of mosquito nets. It is essential to inform them of the serious dangers to which they expose themselves by being exposed to mosquito bites.

Serge Frogtéba BAMA