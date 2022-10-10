Most of my country's sea areas have strong winds, Jilin, Heilongjiang and other places have rain and snow weather

1. Weather

1. Domestic situation

Cold air affects northern Jiangsu and Anhui Yesterday, the wind in Huanghuai and other places in North China was strong: Affected by the cold air, the temperature in northeastern Inner Mongolia, southern Jilin, eastern Liaoning, southern Hebei, southern Shaanxi, Henan, Shandong, northern Jiangsu and Anhui and other places dropped by 6-8 °C compared with 05:00 yesterday, and the local decrease in northern Henan 10～12℃. From 08:00 yesterday to 06:00 today, gusts of magnitude 7-8 and local magnitudes 9-11 occurred in parts of eastern Inner Mongolia, western Liaoning, Beijing-Tianjin-Hebei region, Shanxi, Henan, Shandong and other places.

Significant snowfall in the Northeast: From 08:00 yesterday to 06:00 today, there was rain and snow in eastern Inner Mongolia, southwestern Heilongjiang, western and eastern Jilin, and northern Liaoning. There were moderate to heavy snow in Songyuan and Siping in Jilin, Tieling and Shenyang in Liaoning, and local blizzard in Tongliao, Inner Mongolia. (11 mm); heavy to heavy rains occurred in western and southern Yunnan, and local heavy rains (100-116 mm) in Lincang.

2. Live abroad

（1）Heavy rainfall in southeastern Australia, northern India and other places

In the past 24 hours, moderate to heavy rains, local heavy rains or heavy rains have occurred in northwestern South America, northern Central Africa, Japanese islands, northern India, and tropical islands in Southeast Asia.

（2）High temperatures in Brazil, central and northern Africa and other places

There are many high temperature weather in central and northern Brazil, southern North Africa, northern West Africa, northern South Africa and northern Australia. The daily maximum temperature is 35-37℃, and the local temperature exceeds 40℃.

Second, the key weather forecast

1.Domestic key weather

（1）Strong winds in most sea areas of my country

From the daytime of the 10th to the night of the 12th, due to the combined influence of the cyclone entering the sea and the cold air, the Bohai Sea, the Bohai Strait, most of the Yellow Sea, most of the East China Sea, the Taiwan Strait, the ocean to the east of Taiwan, the Bashi Strait, the northern and central waters of the South China Sea, There will be strong winds of magnitude 7 to 9 and gusts of magnitude 10 to 11 in the Beibu Gulf. To this end, the Central Meteorological Observatory continued to issue the “Yellow Warning of Sea Gale” at 06:00 on October 10. In addition, affected by the cold air, there are 4-5 northerly winds in the central and eastern parts of the Northeast, Shandong Peninsula and other places.

(2) Jilin, Heilongjiang and other places haverainy weather

On the 10th, there was rain and snow in the eastern part of the Northeast, including sleet or light to moderate snow in the mountainous areas of eastern Jilin, northeastern Liaoning, and southeastern Heilongjiang, and local heavy snow. Parts of eastern Jilin, eastern Heilongjiang and other places have moderate to heavy rain, and local heavy rain.

2. Foreign key weather

（1）Strong rainfall in northern India, Southeast Asia and other places

In the next three days, there will be heavy rains, local heavy rains or heavy rains in northern India, the Ganges Plain, the southern foothills of the Himalayas, Southeast Asia, Japan, southern Alaska, northwestern South America, central and southern Brazil, and central Africa. Some of the above areas are accompanied by strong convective weather such as thunderstorms and strong winds.

(2) High temperature in northern Africa and other places

In the next three days, parts of southern North Africa, northern West Africa, northern Central Africa, northern South Africa, central and northern Brazil, and northern Australia will experience high temperatures above 35°C, with daily maximum temperatures exceeding 40°C in southern North Africa and northern West Africa.

3. Specific forecast for the next three days

From 08:00 on October 10th to 08:00 on the 11th,Light to moderate snow or sleet, local heavy snow or blizzard in southeastern Inner Mongolia, northern Liaoning, eastern Jilin and other places; moderate to moderate snow in parts of eastern Heilongjiang, eastern Jilin, southwestern and eastern Tibet, western Sichuan, western Yunnan and other places To heavy rain, among them, there are local heavy rains (50-60 mm) in eastern Jilin, eastern Heilongjiang and other places. There are winds of magnitude 4 to 6 in parts of central and eastern Inner Mongolia, most of northeastern China, northern Hebei, Tianjin, Shandong Peninsula, southern Jiangsu, and central and eastern Zhejiang, and local gusts of magnitude 7 to 8 (see Figure 1). There will be strong winds of magnitude 8-9 and gusts of magnitude 10-11 in the Bohai Sea, the Bohai Strait, the northern and central Yellow Sea, the southern East China Sea, the Taiwan Strait, the ocean to the east of Taiwan, the Bashi Strait, the northern South China Sea, and the Beibu Gulf.

Figure 1 National precipitation forecast map (08:00 on October 10th – 08:00 on October 11th)

From 08:00 on October 11th to 08:00 on the 12th,Most of Tibet, most of Qinghai, eastern Gansu, most of Sichuan, most of Yunnan, southern Xinjiang and the foothills of the Tianshan Mountains experienced light to moderate rains. Among them, there were local heavy to heavy rains in southeastern Tibet. There are winds of magnitude 4 to 6 in parts of central Inner Mongolia, eastern Heilongjiang, Liaodong Peninsula, and eastern Zhejiang (see Figure 2). There will be strong winds of magnitude 8 to 9 and gusts of magnitude 10 to 11 in the southwest of the East China Sea, the Taiwan Strait, the ocean to the east of Taiwan, the Bashi Strait, the northeastern part of the South China Sea, and the central and eastern waters.

Figure 2 National precipitation forecast map (08:00 on October 11th – 08:00 on the 12th)

From 08:00 on October 12th to 08:00 on the 13th,There will be light to moderate rain in parts of northern and eastern Tibet, most of Qinghai, most of Sichuan, most of Yunnan, most of Shaanxi, central and southern Ningxia, central and eastern Gansu, southern mountainous areas of Xinjiang, central and eastern Taiwan Island, and southern Hainan Island. , Among them, there are heavy to heavy rains in places such as southeastern Tibet. There are winds of magnitude 4 to 6 in parts of central Inner Mongolia, northeastern Heilongjiang, Liaodong Peninsula, and central and eastern Zhejiang (see Figure 3). Most of the East China Sea, the Taiwan Strait, the ocean east of Taiwan, the Bashi Strait, the northern and central waters of the South China Sea, and the Beibu Gulf will have strong winds of magnitude 7 to 9 and gusts of magnitude 10 to 11.

Figure 3 National precipitation forecast map (08:00 on October 12 – 08:00 on 13th)

4. Influence and Concern

1. Pay attention to the adverse effects of strong winds and cooling in the central and eastern regions, and rain and snow weather in Inner Mongolia and Northeast China on transportation, agricultural production, and epidemic prevention and control;

2. Pay attention to the adverse effects of strong winds in the Bohai Sea, Yellow Sea, East China Sea and Taiwan Strait on marine navigation and operating platforms;

3. Pay attention to the development trend and impact of meteorological drought in Jiangnan, northern South China and other places;

4. Autumn harvest and autumn planting meteorological services.

