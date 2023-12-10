Mostar fourth on the list of the best cities in the world | Fun

Mostar is the fourth of the ten best cities in the world to visit in 2024, according to Lonely Planet, an Australian publisher of tourist guide books, announced at Xu World of Statistics, which is a tailwind for the promotion of the largest city in Herzegovina.

In the list of ten best cities, Kenya’s Nairobi takes first place, in second place is the French capital Paris, which will host the Olympic Games in 2024, while Canada’s Montreal is in third place.

Mostar was right behind them in fourth place as the largest city in Herzegovina and a famous tourist destination visited by guests from all over the world, writes Klix.ba.



“Mostar is the largest city in Herzegovina, with a small but completely charming old town center. At dusk, the lights of numerous mill restaurants sparkle over the babbling streams, the narrow Kujundžiluk joyfully bustles with trinket sellers, and between them the most famous bridge in the Balkans creates a magnificent stone arch between the medieval tower,” Lonely Planet wrote about Mostar.

The fifth place among the best world cities to visit during the next year is the American Philadelphia, the sixth place is the Brazilian Manaus, while the Indonesian city of Jakarta is positioned in the seventh place, and the Czech capital Prague is in the eighth place.

According to the same list, the largest Turkish city on the Aegean coast, Izmir, is in ninth place, while the largest city in the American state of Missouri, Kansas City, is in tenth place.

Best places in the world to visit in 2024: Cities Nairobi, Kenya

Paris, France

Montreal, Canada

Mostar, Bosnia and Herzegovina

Philadelphia, USA

Manaus, Brazil

Jakarta, Indonesia

Prague, The Czech Republic

Izmir, Turkey

Kansas City, Missouri… — World of Statistics (@stats_feed)December 9, 2023

“Lonely Planet polls more than 200 experts to predict the most anticipated places and travel experiences in the coming year,” stated World of Statistic, which released their list of the world‘s best cities to visit in 2024.

