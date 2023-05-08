Motel Gajić Šešlije Lego | Magazine

The famous motel, whose exotic architecture is known to many travelers, got its own version of LEGO blocks.

Source: Facebook

Thanks to imagination and a large personal collection of LEGO bricks, the motel was “built” by historian and stand-up comedian Dušan Jokić.

For those who don’t know, it’s about the “Gajić” motel, which is located on the M17 highway between Doboj, Modriča and Derventa, at a frequent intersection.

“The motel has a very striking appearance, unique and unusual architecture. In its ten-year and very successful business, it hosted a large number of guests from the former Yugoslavia and a large number of guests from various parts of the world and the whole of Europe… not only because of its location and physiognomy, but because of the high quality of service that is provided every day”the website states Tourist organizations of Doboj.

