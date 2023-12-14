Mother accused of killing her four children acquitted

An Australian court has overturned the sentences imposed on Kathleen Folbigg, who spent two decades in prison for the murder of her four babies and was pardoned last June after a review of her case determined that there were reasonable doubts about her guilt. The State of New South Wales Court of Criminal Appeal issued a summary of the ruling today, stating that there is reasonable doubt about Folbigg’s guilt, justifying the annulment of her convictions and the handing down of acquittals.

Folbigg, 56, was sentenced in 2003 to 40 years in prison, reduced to 30 years in 2005, for the death of her children between 1989 and 1999. Mrs. Folbigg had previously been branded as “Australia’s worst serial killer,” but she expressed her relief at having her name cleared after the decision was announced. The review of her case by former judge Tom Bathurst concluded that there are reasonable doubts about Folbigg’s guilt, calling for her acquittal or a new trial.

The Court of Appeal agreed with Bathurst’s conclusions, stating that the new scientific evidence and Mrs. Kathleen Folbigg’s diary entries, which were used to incriminate her, were not reliable admissions of guilt. Lawyer Rhanee Rego declared that “the suffering of an innocent woman can and must be recognized and become an important impetus to improve our judicial system.”

The case was reopened following a letter sent in 2021 by a hundred scientists, including two Nobel Prize winners, who requested a pardon and immediate release of Folbigg. The request was triggered by conclusions reached in 2020 by a team of scientists, coordinated by Spanish immunologist Carola García de Vinuesa, which suggested that the deaths of the Folbigg babies could be due to genetic causes. The team found that the children carried rare variants of a gene that kills rodents through epileptic seizures.