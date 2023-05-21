Mother and 4-year-old son found dead under bridge

by blogsicilia.it – ​​44 seconds ago

A 41-year-old mother and her 4-year-old son died after a fall from the Mostizzolo bridge in Val di Sole, Trentino. The competent authorities, in particular the carabinieri of the company of…

Read this news

Disclaimer – The post entitled: «Mother and 4-year-old son found dead under a bridge appeared 44 seconds ago in the online newspaper blogsicilia.it».