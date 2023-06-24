Mother Elisa, from Salento to the outskirts of the world

On June 25, the founder of the Daughters of Santa Maria di Leuca, a religious congregation at the service of the least, which from Puglia has opened its heart to the world, is proclaimed blessed. Father Francesco Sorrentino, a PIME missionary in Brazil, traces a missionary and ecclesial profile.

From Salento to the outskirts of the world. This is the missionary journey of Mother Elisa Martinez, who will be beatified on June 25th. Born in Galatina (LE) on March 25, 1905 and died in Rome on February 8, 1991, Mother Elisa was the first Salento woman to be elevated to the honors of the altars. From the extreme edge of the land of Puglia, in the Diocese of Ugento-Santa Maria di Leuca (LE), in 1938, she started the religious congregation of the Daughters of Santa Maria di Leuca.

Missionary heart

Mother Elisa was a woman with a deeply missionary heart. She enclosed her whole life in the words of Jesus: “Whatever you did to the least of these my brethren you did to me” (Mt 25:40). In fact, she felt strongly the evangelical need to reach out to the least, wherever they were, even in her prisons. Together with her sisters she took care of unmarried mothers, who – let us not forget – especially in the past, in addition to being the recipients of a negative judgment by society, had to face the uncertainty of a dark future for themselves and for their children, without any family and social support. Often they were completely abandoned women, for whom, finally, thanks to the charism of Mother Elisa, the doors of shelters were opened, where they could live with dignity in a family atmosphere. She also thought of works for child education: nurseries and nursery schools, where the children of the poor and migrants had to take precedence, because she – she said – «the Lord pays for them». The “little ones” of her Kingdom, for her Mother Elisa, were also the sick, alongside whom, in hospitals or leper hospitals, she wanted her nuns to be present for health and spiritual assistance. There is no doubt: Mother Elisa Martinez was truly an “outgoing” religious towards the existential peripheries, from Italy to other European countries, to the United States, Canada, Australia, India and the Philippines.

Marian heart

Mother Elisa knew very well that the mission is also made up of kenosisof persecution and suffering. She had learned it well from the Gospel and had experienced it personally from the first years of the foundation of her religious family. He had intuited, however, that it was necessary to face the dark nights of missionary life “in a Marian light”. In one of his writings we read: «Our Lady teaches us, from the Annunciation to Calvary, that precisely the things that seem useless, wrong, failed, contain the seed of salvation. It is necessary to educate oneself in the faith, as Mary lived in the faith”. Throughout her life, she clung to a solid Marian spirituality that she transmitted to her congregation, however always careful so that she was not reduced to a sterile devotion, that is, simply made of external practices.

Indeed, for Mother Elisa, Marian devotion concretely meant placing herself at Mary’s school, learning from her to serve the Kingdom of God ever better. “We are a Marian congregation first in spirit than in habit,” she reminded her sisters. In some letters she proposed to the religious family the contemplative style of the Mother of Jesus, who kept all of her in her heart (cf. Lk 2:16-21). For her, this was the decisive key to living the mission well: «Here is a necessary attitude to keep religious life open to the promptings of the Spirit: knowing how to keep silent in order to be able to meditate. But also knowing how to listen to find what to meditate on».

Church heart

A strong ecclesial awareness clearly emerges from the writings of the new blessed. Mother Elisa, in fact, had understood very well that the mission, after all, was not a personal matter or linked solely to her religious family. Her missionary and Marian heart beat in the Church and with the Church: «We are bearers of the image of Christ in the world, not instruments of activity… Sent by the Church, we do not represent ourselves: in fidelity to our mission, we are linked to the Church , our Mother, and by vocation, we are her presence in the world“. Furthermore, her ecclesial spirit was manifested in her constant concern for vocations. She did not only look at her religious institute, but she had a broad vision, “because it is an ecclesial problem and therefore it is part of the necessary concerns of every religious who recognizes herself as a daughter of the Church”, as she wrote in one of the she circulars about her.

For Mother Martinez, authentic vocational promotion walked with two legs: prayer and witness “of how we live our consecration”. It is worth emphasizing that Mother Elisa loved the Church not only for her beautiful written reflections, but above all for what she experienced firsthand. In fact, she received injustice and slander from within the Christian community. Her ecclesial heart however, did not close, but she opened wide. Because of her great love for the Church, she faced everything with the evangelical wisdom of one who knows that «if the grain of wheat that falls to the ground does not die, it remains alone; but if it dies it produces much fruit” (Jn 12:24-26).

With all of herself

In times when good examples don’t seem to make the news and faith for many has been reduced to an ornament rather than a relationship that calls into question existence, we need to know people who not only believed, but themselves are become credible with their testimony. The Gospel parable of the man who sells everything he owns to buy the field where a treasure is hidden (cf. Mt 13:44), perfectly summarizes what Mother Martinez was and did. She gave herself without any discounts, because in Jesus Christ she had encountered his reason for living. An enterprising woman, always attentive to the signs of her times, so that the charism received from God would not stagnate in her, but would always be put and put back at the service of the Gospel and the poor. Those who knew her personally testify that she lived holiness in daily life: between the chapel and the kitchen, in community life, on long journeys without a penny in her pocket, with her serious health problems and a thousand obstacles to overcome, welcoming all and defending human life and dignity. With all of herself, Mother Elisa Martinez has passed among us doing good and now that the Church proclaims her blessed – we are sure of it – she will continue to do so.