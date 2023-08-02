Mother Grieves Death of Daughter in Cuba Due to Ventilation Equipment Failure

Title: Mother Denounces Daughter’s Death in Cuba Due to Faulty Ventilation Equipment

Subtitle: Outrage over lack of resources for quality life support equipment

A grieving mother has spoken out against the tragic death of her daughter in Cuba, attributing it to the failure of ventilation equipment that she had been connected to for over four and a half years. Yoannia Infante Montejo, the mother of Ana Paula Sosa Infante, took to Facebook to share her anguish and shed light on the incident.

In her post, Infante Montejo revealed that her daughter had been relying on the CARINA brand machine at home for ventilation purposes. Despite not having any infections or other underlying health conditions, the machine failed, and there was no time to repair or replace it. As a result, Ana Paula lost her life, leaving behind immense sorrow for her loved ones. The devastated mother wrote, “Ay! my cuky, how mom misses you.”

Disturbingly, it appears that this equipment had a history of failures. Infante Montejo shared that the machine had already been used by other patients who also tragically passed away. Last year alone, there were six documented failures while Ana Paula was connected to it. Sadly, this year marked the fourth time the equipment failed, ultimately leading to her untimely demise on July 29.

Expressing her disappointment, Infante Montejo blamed the lack of resources and inadequate replacement policies for critically ill patients. She emphasized, “This equipment was repaired and attached again, never replaced by a new one, since children and patients ventilated at home have to suffer the scarcity, the misery of resources, life support equipment for quality of life.”

The grieving mother also clarified that her criticism was not directed towards the doctors, nurses, or healthcare workers, who she believed were doing their best in challenging circumstances. Infante Montejo acknowledged their exceptional dedication and hard work, highlighting their commitment to saving lives despite the lack of resources, long hours, and meager salaries.

It is worth noting that Ana Paula had been admitted to the Eduardo Agramonte pediatric hospital in Camagüey province for an extended period due to spinal muscular atrophy 1 (SMA), a degenerative disease. Two years ago, Infante Montejo had appealed for assistance from other countries to help care for her daughter, desperate to avoid the tragic outcome that eventually occurred.

This heartbreaking incident underscores the urgent need for improved access to quality medical equipment and resources in Cuba. Ana Paula’s death serves as a potent reminder of the challenges faced by patients and their families, calling for immediate action to prevent further loss of life due to preventable failures in the healthcare system.

