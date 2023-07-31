Mother of Businesswoman Sada Goray Questions Daughter’s Detention at Airport as ‘Common Criminal’

Title: Businesswoman Sada Goray’s Mother Speaks Out: “She Never Fled from Justice”

Subtitle: Victoria Chong questions her daughter’s treatment and alleges omitted information

Businesswoman Sada Goray’s mother, Victoria Chong, has expressed her concerns about the treatment her daughter received at the airport, stating that she was detained like a “common criminal.” Chong firmly denied that her daughter ever fled from justice and emphasized that Goray has cooperated with the authorities throughout the investigation.

Chong also mentioned that her daughter may have omitted certain information in her statement to the Prosecutor’s Office regarding the corruption allegations within the Ministry of Housing during the tenure of former President Pedro Castillo. However, Chong defended her daughter, stating that it was not Goray’s responsibility to disclose that information. Chong further stated her belief in Marita Barreto, the coordinator of the Special Team against Power Corruption, who had assured her that she would protect Goray’s interests.

“I believe in Marita Barreto,” Chong expressed during an interview on the program ‘Punto Final’. “My daughter has omitted things, but she has not lied because it was not her responsibility to disclose them. She has omitted that information, but it was not her information.”

Addressing the manner of her daughter’s arrest at Jorge Chavez airport, Chong voiced her disappointment at the authorities’ approach. She emphasized that Goray willingly came to sign documents when required, never evading justice. Chong also highlighted Goray’s contributions to the Mi Vivienda fund, which aimed to prevent the misuse of funds intended for the poor.

Chong explained that her daughter had already met with Marita Barreto for three hours and had also contacted National Prosecutor Patricia Benavides to provide her side of the story. Despite these efforts, Chong expressed her confusion and concern about the ongoing situation.

Meanwhile, the Judiciary is set to resume the hearing regarding the request for 36 months of preventive detention for Sada Goray, journalist Mauricio Fernandini, and others implicated in the corruption case related to the Castillo government. Julio Ormeño Peves, a provisional deputy provincial prosecutor and member of the Special Team against Corruption in Power (EFICCOP), revealed that a key witness claimed that Goray and her mother purchased “international numbers” for the purpose of engaging in criminal activities.

“To communicate with her associates and carry out commercial and criminal activities, she used international telephone numbers bought by her or her mother in the US, which she changed frequently. Every time she traveled to Peru, she brought phones with activated international numbers,” stated Ormeño.

Additionally, the witness implicated Congressman Darwin Espinoza of the Popular Action bench in the alleged illegal activities. Ormeño mentioned that Goray had provided these phone lines to her business partners, including Congressman Espinoza.

The hearing is expected to continue on Monday as investigators seek to gather evidence against those involved in the corruption scandal during the previous administration.

