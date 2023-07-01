Home » Mother Pleads for Justice: Son Allegedly Beaten to Death in Cuban Prison
Mother Pleads for Justice: Son Allegedly Beaten to Death in Cuban Prison

Mother Pleads for Justice: Son Allegedly Beaten to Death in Cuban Prison

Title: Mother of Cuban Prisoner Demands Justice for Son's Death

Date: Saturday, July 1, 2023

The Cuban Yulianela López Martínez has made a heartbreaking plea on social media, a month after her son’s death in a prison in Havana. Jeankarlos López López, a 22-year-old, was reportedly beaten to death on May 30, as reported by the Justice 11J Working Group on Arbitrary Detentions.

In an emotional message, the grieving mother expressed her pain and determination to seek justice for her son. “Today marks a month since you left, my child. You were, are, and always will be my first love,” she wrote. López Martínez acknowledged her efforts to remain strong for her other children but insisted that her son’s death cannot be added to the long list of injustices committed in Cuban prisons.

The grieving mother expressed her frustration with the lack of response from international human rights organizations. “No, my child, at some point, international human rights must listen to me and follow up on your case and my complaints,” she said, demanding answers and evidence related to her son’s death. López Martínez firmly believes that those responsible for his son’s beating must be held accountable.

“I do not seek revenge, but justice,” she continued. “I love you, my child, and soon your spirit will be able to rest in peace. I know the complaints I have made on social media may jeopardize my safety, but I won’t stop until the perpetrators are tried and punished. Rest in peace, my love.”

The tragic death of Jeankarlos López López highlights the ongoing concerns regarding human rights in Cuban prisons. The mother’s plea for justice serves as a reminder of the need for accountability and transparency in such cases. It is imperative that the international community takes notice and supports López Martínez’s demands for justice.

