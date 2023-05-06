Home » Mother stabs son in Palermo, arrested for attempted murder
World

by admin
A woman this morning in via Filippo Paladini at number 6 in Palermo allegedly stabbed her 34-year-old son GL. The young man was wounded in the abdomen with a kitchen knife which was found and…

