Mother ties her son to the car and drags him on the highway: “He had insulted me”

by palermolive.it – ​​8 hours ago

“He had insulted me during an argument. I told him to apologize and he didn’t want to, I wanted to teach him a lesson ”. Thus a 61-year-old mother, Marion Stade, justified herself before the authorities in Wichita, in the…

Read this news

Disclaimer – The post entitled: «Mother ties her son to the car and drags him onto the highway: “He had insulted me” appeared 8 hours ago in the online newspaper palermolive.it».