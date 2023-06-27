Mötley Crüe + Def Leppard, breaking latest news of his time in Madrid (2023)

In mid afternoon, THE SEXES they were beginning to heat up the atmosphere for the two big performances that were to come that night. They joked with the public about whether they were more of the Crüe or the Leppard, and although among the attendees there were more T-shirts of the American band, the fans that were of the British left no doubt of their devotion to them during the night.

Accustomed to the fact that, in hard rock concerts, the average age in recent years is not usually below forty, it was surprising to see quite a few young people in the audience. Rescuing clichés from the eighties like the metal aesthetic of the eighties: meshes, animal prints and crepe hair. Attendees in their early twenties (re)lived the golden age of hair metal.

At 9:00 p.m., a Mozart requiem began to sound as the opening of the performance of some Mötley Crüe who came out stomping on stage with their powerful “Wild Side” and their rebellious attitude. The attendees began to chant her and it was non-stop until the end of the concert, through some of her classic songs such as “Shout At The Devil” or “Too Fast For Love”, although there would also be room for “Saint Of Los Angeles” or “Dirt”, something newer. Their interaction with the public was constant and they showed that they remain in their line —of excesses and lust— with Tommy Lee shouting “I want to see boobs!”, a phrase that generated an immediate response from some fans who lifted their shirts. A lag scene worthy of the eighties in the United States and that I did not expect to live. There was also a guitar solo from a John 5 that gave the stature and that paved the way for a medley of versions of rock classics like “Rock And Roll (Part 2)” or those two old acquaintances from his repertoire that are “Smokin’ In The Boys Room” and “Helter Skelter,” plus punk anthems “Anarchy In The UK” and “Blitzkrieg Bop.” “SOS”, “Girls, Girls, Girls”, “Primal Scream” and “Kickstart My Heart” were the songs that closed the concert of just over an hour and a half in which the band more than met expectations, despite the uncertainty of fans following the absence of Mick Mars.

Mötley Crüe

After a minute countdown and with “Take What You Want” Joe Elliott and his crew appeared on stage to keep the excitement going. Despite the fact that there was no shortage of hymns like “Animal”, “Foolin’”, “Armageddon It” or “Love Bites”, we were left with the feeling that the public had become much more involved in the Mötley Crüe show. Even so, although more sober and elegant in its staging, Def Leppard They did not lack energy and they staged an impeccable show that transmitted very good vibes from beginning to end and that, little by little, was engaging the public more. There was even room for an incredible solo by Rick Allen, who once again demonstrated what a person is capable of with determination and the support of his teammates.

The final stretch of his performance was unbeatable with “Hysteria”, “Pour Some Sugar On Me”, “Rock Of Ages” and “Photograph”, which were chanted by all those present.

A complete evening that, in this “The Stadium Tour”, It once again demonstrated that hard rock from forty years ago still endures and not only that, but it has permeated to a greater or lesser extent a young audience that had not been able to experience the magic of these iconic groups until now.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

