Iyou had struck his happiness, which had revealed how much, albeit in silence, had suffered in these two years. The tunnel is not finished yet and he is the first to say it but today Franco Morbidelli had a little confirmation, in the form of another fourth place and above all another race always among the first.

Of course, the Argentine track is particular, “very fluid” as he himself said and more suited to his characteristics.

For this we have to wait, but in the meantime today is the second good race in a row. These the reflections of Morbidelli, who spoke to SKY: “We have to wait for the next races, Austin is completely different, it’s a fluid track here, there are a few points where our bike struggles, we have to wait and see how things go in Texas”.

Yet something happened to his bike…

“There have certainly been small changes that have given me feeling and a lot of confidence. To stay with the top you have to push a lot and we succeeded here”

Zam made a comparison with what happened to Jorge Lorenzo, who in 2018, almost suddenly made an incredible leap in performance with Ducati, starting to win. Zam hoped it could happen to Morbidelli too. Franco replied like this…

“You have to see, in Jorge’s case it was a technical modification, an adaptation of the bike to him, I think, even if I don’t know the specific situation well. In my case, I had to change my approach to riding a lot, just the way I see and face the curves, make this bad way of staying on the road mine… you have to see”

Still…

“I’m very happy. Different conditions and situations, and we’ve been able to do well on all occasions. We know what to work on. We know we need to improve some areas, and the team really want to make up for lost ground. I’m sad to see that Johann was making up ground. I gave everything to keep the podium, but I couldn’t. It was a shame. I smelled the podium yesterday and smelled it today but I couldn’t take it. Either way, it’s It’s been a big weekend for me and we need to build on that. We need to see what happens in Austin. The feeling I had this weekend was good. I’d also like to have it in Austin.”