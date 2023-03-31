The KTM rider appears very excited: “It was a tough winter, we changed everything, engine, frame: we didn’t quite know what to expect. In Portimao we went beyond expectations by a lot: I’ve always had to prove something, it’s nice to contradict that he thinks badly”

And the face of happinessof the satisfaction, of having done well at the debut in Portugal: it wasn’t so obvious. Jack Miller show pride: rightly so.

“It went well in Portimao from Friday: we were always in front, we showed good speed. On the eve, we didn’t quite know what to expect, instead we were fast, fourth place in the Sprint gave us further confidence and I was able to concentrate more on doing what I do best, racing. It’s as if I’ve gone back in time, I feel younger: it was nice to stay with Pecco in the Sprint and keep a good pace, even if I made a small mistake in the end. When you arrive from the Ducati and get on another bike, you immediately try to understand what the situation is like: ours was an intense winter, we changed the engine and frame and many other details. We worked hard and well: already being so far ahead is good for morale, it was one of my best starts in MotoGP”.

What did you learn from the Portimao race?

“It was a particularly nice weekend. I tried to understand how the bike reacts, how the tires work, in which sectors we suffer the most: for example, I was surprised by the grip at the rear. This allowed me to get not too far from Bezzecchi, I kept a good consistency: another aspect that gives confidence. We all gave our best, I think our performance was a surprise for everyone: it gives me satisfaction to have achieved something good and to silence a few criticisms”