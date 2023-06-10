Home » MotoGP 2023. Italian GP at Mugello. Marc Marquez: “I’m sorry for Maverick Vinales, but everyone has his strengths”-MotoGP
World

MotoGP 2023. Italian GP at Mugello. Marc Marquez: “I’m sorry for Maverick Vinales, but everyone has his strengths”-MotoGP

by admin
MotoGP 2023. Italian GP at Mugello. Marc Marquez: “I’m sorry for Maverick Vinales, but everyone has his strengths”-MotoGP

The eight-time world champion is in Q2 after setting a time behind Vinales, who was left out: “I’m sorry but racing is like that”

June 9, 2023

Scarperia Marc Márquez it was said sorry That Maverick Vinaleswhich it followed on from, finished outside the top 10. The number 93 is ninth after Friday on a circuit that has never been too much for him and on which he has won three times, but only once, in 2014, in MotoGP.

On the time achieved by following Vinales…

“Yes, it’s true, it’s not the best way to set the best lap time. I have heard Maverick in interviews say that he is not good for motorcycling. I understand that he is angry, but in racing you have to use your strengths. I’m sorry for Maverick, I wish he was in the ten. It happened to me too in the past to have someone behind. On the track, you have to be selfish and think about yourself”

On the day…

“It was a difficult Friday in which I had more problems than expected but I finished in the top ten in both sessions and I’m in Q2. But I have to say I didn’t feel good in P1 either. Every year there are two or three tracks on the calendar where I struggle a lot and Mugello is one of them”

Still…

“Obviously we have problems, but here it’s not just the bike. I also have to improve. France. Even in my incredible 2019 season here I only started from 13th position”

You may also like

The Unabomber, the mathematician who terrorized America for...

Manchester City-Inter, a Palermo scarf in the Champions...

Why Ssangyong cars are so cheap (more and...

Documentary about Mary Tyler Moore on HBO –...

The World Food Program suspends food aid for...

Serial killer Teodor Kaczynski died in prison Info

Vatican, the document of the 30 Nobels: no...

Is Sweden finally joining NATO?

4 children miraculously survive 40 days after plane...

And in Germany ChatGpt celebrates mass: “It was...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy