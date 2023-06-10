MotoGP 2023. Italian GP at Mugello. Marc Marquez: “I’m sorry for Maverick Vinales, but everyone has his strengths”-MotoGP

The eight-time world champion is in Q2 after setting a time behind Vinales, who was left out: “I’m sorry but racing is like that”

Scarperia – Marc Márquez it was said sorry That Maverick Vinaleswhich it followed on from, finished outside the top 10. The number 93 is ninth after Friday on a circuit that has never been too much for him and on which he has won three times, but only once, in 2014, in MotoGP.

On the time achieved by following Vinales…

“Yes, it’s true, it’s not the best way to set the best lap time. I have heard Maverick in interviews say that he is not good for motorcycling. I understand that he is angry, but in racing you have to use your strengths. I’m sorry for Maverick, I wish he was in the ten. It happened to me too in the past to have someone behind. On the track, you have to be selfish and think about yourself”

On the day…

“It was a difficult Friday in which I had more problems than expected but I finished in the top ten in both sessions and I’m in Q2. But I have to say I didn’t feel good in P1 either. Every year there are two or three tracks on the calendar where I struggle a lot and Mugello is one of them”

Still…

“Obviously we have problems, but here it’s not just the bike. I also have to improve. France. Even in my incredible 2019 season here I only started from 13th position”