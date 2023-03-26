He started Saturday with some difficulty, forced to go through Q1, which ended with the best time. Then pole, then the podium: “It was an unexpected day for me”. On the SR: “More tiring psychologically than physically: I still had the adrenaline from pole that I already had to prepare for the race”

Portimao – Honda is still not super competitive, Marc Marquez yes: the extreme synthesis of the first important day of 2023 is this. Marquez keep making a differencecontinues to be the very strong driver that we knew. It is clear that compared to the past, the opponents have grown, technically speaking, but he is always one of the references in the MotoGP.

“It was a special Saturday, I worked hard with the team: we know there is still room for improvement, we know that in the long race everything will be more difficult, there are many points where we lose compared to Bagnaia and the Ducatis who are very fast , but now we are all working together with Honda to find the best solutions. We are trying to find the best possible package: the championship is very long. One of my strong points is knowing how to adapt to different situations, but we need to improve”

Did you expect this podium?

“No, but when I saw Oliveira try to pass Miller at one, I knew he would go wide, that’s always the case at that point. I slipped in, attacked and it was fine. We were there today, even though, for example, I was losing a lot in the last corner”

How do you feel physically?

“Good, very good: finally I can ride the way I like it, force braking, something I haven’t been able to do in recent seasons. Today I pushed 100% and tomorrow I’ll do the same: it’s clear that in the long race you have to manage more, but I always try to push as hard as I can.”