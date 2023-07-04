Home » MotoGP 23 on offer at 49.99 Euros
MotoGP 23 on offer at 49.99 Euros

by admin
We point out an interesting offer on Amazon Italia for Milestone’s recent racer MotoGP 23: The game is currently available al price of 49.99 euroswith one 29% discount ed the lowest price reached so far from the game.

If you are interested in the offer there As always, we advise you to hurrybecause we don’t know how long the discount will be active. Happy shopping!

MondoXbox participates in the Amazon EU Affiliate Program, an affiliation program that allows sites to receive an advertising commission by advertising and providing links to the Amazon.it site. Prices listed may be temporary and change over time.

