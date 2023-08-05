MotoGP, Alex Marquez wins Sprint Silverstone: Bezzecchi 2nd, Vinales 3rd and Bagnaia 14th

There’s a Marquez in front of everyone, but he is the younger brother, Alex from this past year in the ranks Ducati with the team Gresini. Resurrected, Marquez Jr. with the bike from Borgo Panigale which once again saw its riders fighting for victory today. In second place was an arrembante Bezzecchi, who started from pole position and remained within range of the Spaniard until the last lap, when he even gnawed half a second away from him. An important podium that brings the Romagna rider to the standings 27 points behind Pecco Bagnaiastumbled upon a complicated day, closed out of the points zone, in fourteenth place, 25 seconds from the podium.

Too many, without a technical explanation (perhaps the tires), since the world champion started from fourth position. But his race pace was a couple of seconds slower and the Piedmontese had already slipped to ninth place at the end of the first lap. The smile of a happy Bezzecchi remains, who is a candidate for the protagonist for Sunday’s race, where in dry conditions the two Aprilias that suffered in qualifying with the rain could have their say in the run-up to the podium. Vinales, who started from the eighth box as the track gradually dried, reassembled like a fury, finally finishing on the podium, two positions ahead of teammate Aleix Espargaro who even started twelfth.

Instead, he disappointed Ktm, after Miller’s initial feat, who immediately took the lead and then slipped back (he crossed the finish line seventh and started from the front row), while Augusto Fernandez menaced in the first stages with his Gas-Gas (a Ktm to all intents and purposes, with a different brand) did the same race as the prawn, finally finishing eighth. All the big names were missing on the day of surprises: in addition to Bagnaia, also Marc Marquez (eighteenth) and Fabio Quartaro (21st).

Below times and report of the Sprint Race

