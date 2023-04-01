8
Saturday’s race proved to be very positive: fun, adrenaline-pumping, exciting. Bravissimo Binder, often underestimated. Very good Bezzecchi, Marini and Morbidelli. Bagnaia from 7: doesn’t take exaggerated risks. Here are Paolo Beltramo’s report cards from Sprint in Argentina. Sunday the GP at 7 pm Italian time on Sky Sport Uno, Sky Sport MotoGP and in streaming on NOW
HIGHLIGHTS SPRINT RACE – THE RIDERS RANKING
See also ◤Xinguo CCB◢ What kind of rice dumpling is this? Lee Hsien Loong, please take a guess | China Press China Press