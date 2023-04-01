Home World MotoGP, Argentina GP (Termas de Rio Hondo): Paolo Beltramo’s Sprint race report cards
World

MotoGP, Argentina GP (Termas de Rio Hondo): Paolo Beltramo’s Sprint race report cards

by admin
MotoGP, Argentina GP (Termas de Rio Hondo): Paolo Beltramo’s Sprint race report cards

Saturday’s race proved to be very positive: fun, adrenaline-pumping, exciting. Bravissimo Binder, often underestimated. Very good Bezzecchi, Marini and Morbidelli. Bagnaia from 7: doesn’t take exaggerated risks. Here are Paolo Beltramo’s report cards from Sprint in Argentina. Sunday the GP at 7 pm Italian time on Sky Sport Uno, Sky Sport MotoGP and in streaming on NOW

HIGHLIGHTS SPRINT RACE – THE RIDERS RANKING

See also  ◤Xinguo CCB◢ What kind of rice dumpling is this? Lee Hsien Loong, please take a guess | China Press China Press

You may also like

RSU POSTE, SLP CISL wins in Palermo, “great...

Kosovo, former president Hashim Thaci on trial in...

Collision of 2 cars in Germany, 7 people...

18 people died in the tornado Info

Atalanta makes three at Cremonese and finds itself...

Continental phase of Synod process ends – Vatican...

Teodora Džehverović video from the car | Entertainment

Italy is the first in Europe to ban...

Juventus-Verona, Kean goals and yellow card: Lazio will...

Road accident in Palermo, minicar overturns on the...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy