MotoGP, Bezzecchi: “My future? I’d like the factory bike, but staying in VR46”

“The title? never stop dreaming, but Pecco now has something more. Assen? I dreamed of racing watching Vale, now I observe the stands as a driver. The summer break? I deserve a vacation! The next bet? if I win the title. …”

Written by Andrea Scalera – Sun, 25/06/2023 – 17:16

Marco Bezzecchi leaves Holland with a respectable business card. After dominating all the sessions of the weekend, taking the pole in qualifying, the victory in the Sprint and the second step of the podium today, the standard bearer of the VR46 can face the well-deserved summer break with the smile of someone who knows he has given everything and achieved a lot. As a boy who came to cheer on Valentino dreaming of racing, a mature driver fighting for victory, the Italian driver has come a long way. In the race the Bez didn’t want to risk it as instead Binder did by mounting the soft at the rear, instead opting for an average. Winning choice given the temperatures on the asphalt that reached 50°, and which allowed the Italian to place his Ducati in front of the South African’s KTM, thus securing precious points over the Spanish Martin, another contender for the title. The standings speak for themselves with 36 points behind the leader, Marco is there, and the duel with his friend and rival Pecco Bagnaia is getting more and more to the point.

“We must be satisfied with the work done – Marco explains – we have been leading in every session this weekend, I took pole in qualifying, where I normally have some difficulties, then the victory in the sprint and today again on the podium. In the last part of the race I got nervous due to some problems with the bike, I was afraid of losing the podium. A very important second place for me here in Assen.”

A race, this one in Assen, made not easy by the temperatures, which, as often happens, put the efficiency of the tires to the test.

“While chasing Brad – continues Bezzecchi– I had many problems with the front temperature, but I didn’t have the confidence to attack it immediately like Pecco did. So I started to lose and regain ground on him for a few laps, until I decided to take the risk. I prepared for the overtaking at turn 5 and going out at turn 6 I was already in front, but then I started experiencing vibrations at the rear. I would have liked to chase Pecco by pushing harder, but I was cautious and couldn’t bend the bike as much as I would have liked. Overall I’m happy, I think I managed the match well.”

In the sprint the Bez dominated thanks to the soft tire at the rear, but in the long race the choice fell on a medium tire. A choice that certainly partly influenced his performance today.

“We haven’t revolutionized the setup of the bike compared to Saturday, it was already very performing. However, the choice of tire remained in the balance until the last minute. My sensations on the soft tire were better all weekend, but in the end I didn’t feel like risking screwing up all the work and conquests achieved up to that point. I rode adapting to the different sensations of the bike, it wasn’t easy but I expected it, the fact that I was able to manage it is what gratifies me most about today’s result. I gave everything, trying to be first would have involved risks, and between Binder and the other unknowns I think I survived a complicated race”.

You have a special relationship with Assen, here last year you achieved your first podium in MotoGP, second behind Pecco, history repeating itself.

“I have wonderful memories of Assen, I used to come here to watch the races as a kid. I used to come here with my cousin to see Valentino racing, I was already a huge fan of his, he was my hero. At the time, there wasn’t even a barrier , you sat on the grass and four meters away there was already the track, it was super cool, and I was already dreaming of being there too. It’s a fantastic circuit, and now seeing the stands packed with spectators from another point of view, that of the driver this time, fighting with many other talented drivers, all of which contributes to creating a truly special atmosphere”.

Your first half of the championship ends on a very positive note, now after the triptych the well-deserved summer break awaits you.

“I’ll try to celebrate as long as possible! – then jokes the standard bearer of the VR46 team – but only in the first of five weeks, then I’ll go back to work with the team to keep me ready for the second half of the championship.”

Would you have preferred to continue the streak? What will you take with you from these last races?

“No no, I deserve a vacation! – still joking – I certainly bring two good victories with me. I expected to get some good results this year, but I didn’t think so fast in the first part of the championship. Two good victories, two podiums here and in Portimao, three podiums in the Sprint including yesterday’s victory, and a pole. So many positive things that make me satisfied with this first half of the season. But I also owe a lot to the team, they worked hard and I have to offer them my heartfelt congratulations. Above all, I received a lot of affection from them, which for me is even more important than the results”.

Is it better to win at Le Mans or here at Assen?

“Everything was different here, I was leading in all the sessions, a weekend to remember. Everything went perfectly, I never got nervous”.

The standings speak for themselves, in the middle of the season after Pecco the main contenders, practically tied, are you and Martin. Do you dream even bigger?

“Never stop dreaming – then Marco replies without hesitation – you have to believe it by giving your best. Don’t think badly! I’d like to fight with Pecco, but we have to admit that he has something more right now. For my part, I try to get as close to him as possible, so I’ll continue to improve step by step, for now I dream of winning a few more races.”

The summer break is also an opportunity to talk about the future for a rider, according to Dall’Igna you deserve a factory bike.

“Fortunately, I have a great team behind me, the Academy, they take care of everything so that I don’t have to think about it. However, I would like a factory bike next year, if I could have it by staying where I am now, I would have everything I want”.

More bets on the horizon?

“I have a serious problem with betting! – Marco then jokes – but I do it more than anything else to break the balls. Today I lost one with Pecco, it’s something I love like crazy. For now there’s nothing scheduled, but there will be others, if we don’t count the dinners with Carlo. Then who knows, rumors go around that if I win the title I’ll have to do a lap of honor in my underwear…”

Unsubscribe from updates Stay updated, click to enable notifications from GPOne.com