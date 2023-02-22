The presentation of the new livery of the Repsol Honda took place in Madrid, a bike entrusted to two world champions, an all-Spanish couple: the veteran Marc Marquez and the new acquisition Joan Mir, arrived from Suzuki. The RC213V unveiled is in the latest configuration chosen by Marquez in the Sepang tests: same colors as last year, but many technical innovations, including the new air intake on the front fairing and the Aprilia-inspired wings that we had already seen at the end of 2022

It doesn’t change the look, but it does change the heart of the new Repsol Honda. This is the summary of the presentation of the new livery unveiled in Madrid by Marc Marquez and Joan Mir. The colors as per tradition remain the classic orange, white and red even more so this year: in fact, the livery remains the same also in honor of the 25 years of partnership between the Japanese manufacturer and its main sponsor. But comparing the 2022 RC213V with the 2023 one, they are noticeable many technical differences and not insignificant.

The differences with the Honda 2022

Starting from aerodynamics, the fairing is decidedly more compact and shaped, with the knobs now sticking out more. Also changed the engine air intake and the wings that take their inspiration from Aprilia. Also note i speakers in the lower part of the hull, although the shape is different from other solutions of this type, there is in fact a vent in the centre. The chassis is new, as is the engine. Same speech for the swingarmwhich is now made of aluminum and is supplied by Kalex. The exhausts are differentalso because Honda has changed supplier and now uses Akrapovic material. The queue is also differentwhich presents the he is a “stegosaurus” Ducati-inspired, while retaining the housing for an inertial damper as featured on Ducati and Aprilia.