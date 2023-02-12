Home World MotoGP, Sepang test. Results and times from Malaysia: 1st Marini, 2nd Bagnaia
MotoGP, Sepang test. Results and times from Malaysia: 1st Marini, 2nd Bagnaia

In Sepang, the final day of testing in strong Italian colors. After three days of work, the fastest is an Italian rider, Luca Marini of the Mooney VR46 team, followed by the world champion Pecco Bagnaia. Not only that: in the top 10 positions we have 9 Italian bikes between Ducati and Aprilia (the RS-GP23 made great progress in terms of top speed, equaling the Desmosedici GP23 with 337.5 kilometers per hour). Yamaha tried a new fairing. Upcoming tests in Portimao (March 11-12)

MOTOGP TEST, ALL THE NEWS

