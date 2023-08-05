MotoGP Silverstone Sprint: Alex Marquez wins ahead of Bezzecchi and Vinales

On a difficult track, wet but which dried quickly, the Spaniard of Ducati Gresini controls with confidence and prevails over Bez and the Aprilia. Pecco is only 14th: he remains the leader of the World Championship, but now with a 27-point margin. Six Italian motorcycles in the first 6 places. Bad Marc Marquez and Quartararo

With a leaden sky, in perfect British style, the MotoGP Sprint at Silverstone is a puzzle, with the wet track drying quickly, throwing the riders’ choices into crisis: in the end, the best solution is found by Alex Marquez, uncatchable with his Ducati Gresini. The Spaniard, younger brother of a Marc in crisis (only 18th) takes the first center of his career in MotoGP, imposing himself on Marco Bezzecchi (Ducati VR46), and Maverick Vinales (Aprilia). The leader of the World Championship, Francesco Bagnaia, is at a peak, only 14th with Ducati and in a big crisis.

The conduct of Marquez Junior was peremptory and once he took the lead in the race, he never gave up, always keeping Bezzecchi at a distance. In the final, the Bez looks for forcing, reaching 0.366 from the Spaniard, but without ever having the cue to think about an attack. The VR46 rider, who started from pole, however mends some of the gap from Bagnaia, returning to second in the World Championship and moving to -27 from the world champion of the official red.

At the foot of the podium is Johann Zarco, who as usual goes back up with his usual progression in the race: the Frenchman of the Ducati Pramac precedes the second Aprilia, that of Aleix Espargaro and Jorge Martin (Ducati Pramac), sixth and overtaken by Bezzecchi in second place of the championship. The points zone is closed by only nine places for the Sprint, it should be remembered, in order: 7. Jack Miller, who after having also been in the lead at the start, drops the distance with the Ktm; 8. Augusto Fernandez with Gasgas, who as a rookie in MotoGP is showing good skills with the GasGas Tech3, and Brad Binder, 9th with the second official Ktm in conditions that seemed made especially for his style.

Afternoon to forget for many world champions Said of Bagnaia, who will have to review many things in view of Sunday’s race, scheduled however in the dry, the other world champions floundered more than they could. Joan Mir, 17th, was the best of the Honda riders ahead of his teammate Marc Marquez: once in these ‘mixed’ conditions the eight-time world champion knew how to dominate hands down, now his lack of confidence in the saddle is evident. Worse still is Fabio Quartararo: last on the grid and penultimate at the finish line with the Yamaha, who places Morbidelli in 15th place after a brilliant start to the day in the rain in Q1. The crisis of the Japanese manufacturers is increasingly evident: it goes beyond the six Italian motorcycles, four Ducatis and two Aprilias, to the first six places. Now the sun is expected for the race: who knows if it will bring the light back on the many champions in crisis.

