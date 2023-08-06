MotoGP Silverstone, victory for Aleix Espargaro, Bagnaia second, Binder third

The Spaniard from Noale imposes himself with a great overtaking on the last lap, with the rain making the race finale palpitating. Bezzecchi crashed, podium for Binder ahead of Oliveira, great fourth. Vinales 5th, Marc Marquez also crashed

Silverstone in the province of Noale. On the track where two years ago he gave his first podium in MotoGP, Aleix Espargaro makes Aprilia great: victory in the British GP on Pecco Bagnaia’s Ducati, bent in the sprint after a race made throbbing by the rain in the finale. To complete the podium was Brad Binder, another specialist in these treacherous conditions that gave emotions, when the first drops began to fall about 7 laps from the end.

twists

—

A race full of twists and turns, starting with the disastrous crash of Marco Bezzecchi, who slipped away at Stowe on lap 6, on a dry track, when he was in the slipstream of the leader Bagnaia: for the VR46 rider, who started from pole a heavy mistake for ambitions and ranking prospects. In the World Championship, in fact, Pecco strengthens his first position: he is now 41 points clear of Jorge Martin, sixth with the Ducati Pramac, and 47 over Bez himself. Alex Marquez, winner of Saturday’s Sprint with his Ducati Gresini, retired due to a gearbox problem, his brother Marc and the 2020 champion Mir with the official Hondas crashed, Fabio Quartararo only 15th, after a contact with Luca Marini who snatched his fairing of his Yamaha.

dominant april

—

Aprilia’s great day, always in form on this track (three RS-GPs in the top 5), but clearly improving after an unhappy start to the championship, was completed by the excellent fourth place of Miguel Oliveira. The Portuguese makes up for his seasonal misfortunes (injuries) and collects a prestigious placement in a comeback from 16th on the grid, preceding Maverick Vinales. For Oliveira the confirmation of his sensitivity in difficult conditions; a good performance for the Spaniard, even if, on a track that suits him perfectly, he could have aspired to the podium.

the grand finale

—

Bagnaia led almost the entire race, with rivals alternating behind him: first Bezzecchi, who did harakiri; then the Vinales-Binder-Espargaro trio battling each other, finally the ‘old fox’ Aleix. The Spanish expert, always on the spot throughout the GP, even with the arrival of the rain, starts the last lap in Pecco’s slipstream, but finds the right spark with an anthology overtaking to take the leadership and keep it until the finish line . Bagnaia bows and joins the queue, without forcing a risky reply. It is also with second places like this, of maturity, that titles are won. Applause to both: the GP winner and the World Championship leader.

August 6, 2023 (change August 6, 2023 | 3:33 pm)

