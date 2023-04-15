MotoGP GP Americas 2023 the results of FP2

The summary of the session: how scared Mir-Zarco

The rain didn’t ruin the plans of teams and riders who were able to take full advantage of the 60 minutes available. Miguel Oliveira he was the protagonist of two crashes and despite possessing great speed he didn’t hit the direct access to Q2. Flying lap specialist Jorge Martin achieved the best performance of 2’02″178 ahead of Francesco Bagnaia.

They complete the list of drivers already qualified for the final phase of the Qualifications Alex Rins – winner with Suzuki at COTA in 2019 – Luca Marini, Alex Marquez, Maverick Vinales, Fabio Quartararo, Brad Binder, Aleix Espargarò and Jack Miller. GasGas apart from all the other constructors have at least one driver in Q2.

Grande fear in the final for Joan Mir, who found himself in the snake in front of Johann’s Ducati, who had crashed a few corners earlier. This series of curves that characterizes T1 in Austin has always been a problem for the bikes since the asphalt escape route does not slow down the bikes or prevent them from returning to the track in full trajectory.

Tomorrow’s schedule

MotoGP will be back on track tomorrow at 17:10 for the third free practice session. After that, Q1 will start at 17:50, with two places up for grabs for access to Q2. At 22:00, then, the Sprint will start. All the sessions will also be broadcast unencrypted on TV8, on FormulaPassion.it you will find the written live as always. The motorsport day also includes the WEC Qualifying in Portimao, the second stage of the Endurance world championship. Spotlights on the Ferrari 499P, already on pole at its debut in the Hypercar class at Sebring with Antonio Fuoco at the wheel.