MotoGP, the results of the French GP Free Practice: Miller 1st, Bezzecchi 3rd and Bagnaia 9th

Jack Miller is the fastest in Le Mans Free Practice in 1:30.950: the Ktm rider preceded Espargaró and Bezzecchi. Then Martin, Zarco and Vinales. The top ten is completed by Binder, Marc Marquez (slipped in the final), Bagnaia (entered the 10 in extremis) and Alex Marquez. These are the 10 drivers who will start qualifying on Saturday (live on Sky Sport from 10.50am) directly from Q2. Forced to Q1 instead Marini (11th), Quartararo (12th) and Morbidelli (17th)

