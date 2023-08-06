Home » MotoGP » MotoGP times today Silverstone 2023 live on TV8, Sky and Now

The Today’s MotoGP times of the 2023 Silverstone GP with the race live on TV8, Sky and Now at 2 pm. The ninth round of the World Championship is in fact broadcast live on TV8, Sky and in streaming on Now.

In qualifying, Marco Bezzecchi he demonstrated all his talent and took the pole position. The Italian driver drove impeccably, demonstrating safety and speed on the Silverstone circuit.

In a sprint race exciting, Alex Marquez he proved to be in great form, winning the race with authority. The Spanish rider showed great determination, overtaking his rivals and taking the lead of the race right from the early stages. Bezzecchi demonstrated his competitiveness by managing to win the second place. After a solid performance, Maverick Vinales managed to get on the third step of the podium, showing a constant growth in his performances.

MotoGP times today Silverstone 2023 live on TV8, Sky and Now

Today Sunday 6 August TV8

Ore 11:00 MGP Rider Fan Parade

11:45 am Paddock Pre Race Moto 3

12:15 Moto3 race

Ore 13:15 Paddock Post Gara Moto3

Ore 13:30 Grid

2.00 pm MotoGP race

3.30 pm Moto2 race

Today Sunday 6 August Sky and Now

Ore 10.40: warm up MotoGP

12.15: Moto3 race

Ore 13.30: Grid

2.00 pm: MotoGP race

3.30 pm: Moto2 race

MotoGP Starting Grid Silverstone 2023

Bezzecchi 2:15.359Miller +0.270Alex Marquez + 0.412Bagnaia + 0.736Fernandez +0.742Marini +0.793Martin + 0.913Vinales +0.958Zarco + 1.302Binder +1.318Morbidelli +1.526Espargaro + 2.047/

Sprint Race MotoGP Silverstone 2023: order of arrival

MarquezBezzecchiVinalesZarcoAleix EspargaròMartinMillerAugusto FernandezBinderOliveiraMariniDi GiannantonioBastianiniBagnaiaMorbidelli

—–

To receive lots of news and useful advice especially on the world of cars and motorbikes, on speed cameras and on how to defend yourself against scams, you can sign up for free to the channel Motors newspaper on Telegram.

We invite you to follow us on Google News are Flipboardbut also on social networks such as Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest e Instagram. Do not hesitate to share your opinions and experiences by commenting on our articles.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

